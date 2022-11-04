The DeKalb County Detention Center has seen several new additions charged with crimes of a sexual nature and involving minors.
It is unknown whether the cases are related in any way other than involving the alleged sexual exploitation of children.
According to the inmate roster on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office website, Jerry McKee, 46, of Fort Payne, was arrested Oct. 20 on charges including torture of a child, aggravated child abuse, first-degree sex abuse, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age and six counts of first-degree sodomy. McKee was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on Oct. 20 at 8:22 p.m. His bond was set at $750,000.
Billy Busby, 38, of Grove Oak, was arrested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 17. Following two charges of sex abuse of a child under 12 years of age, his bond was set at $250,000.
On October 28, Dustin Blake Burt, 27, of Valley Head was arrested on 106 counts of child pornography, included 29 counts of disseminating illegal sexually-explicit images and videos of children. His bond was set at $150,000.
David White, 52, of Valley Head, was arrested by the Fort Payne Police Department and charged with 28 counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of transmitting obscene materials. His bond was set at $510,000.
In another case, Jeffery Broyles, 55, of Fyffe, was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center at 2:25 p.m. Halloween afternoon. According to the inmate roster shared by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, he was released Thursday at 4:45 pm. on $180,004 bond.
Another man, Derek Wright, 22, of Collinsville, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 10:39 a.m. on two counts of transmitting obscene material to a child. His bond was set at $30,000.
Back on September 6, Travis Wolfe, 35, of Fort Payne, was arrested by the Fort Payne Police Department and charged with four counts of sodomy, two counts of second-degree rape, one count of sexual extortion, enticing a child, six counts of second-degree sexual abuse. His bond was set at $1,500,000.
On August 23, Steve Nation, 35, Gadsden, was arrested by the DCSO and charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy, five counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12, four counts of indecent exposure, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse. Nation’s bond was set at $1,250,000.
Jerry Freeman, 56, of Crossville, had his bond set at $375,000 after he was arrested July 23 on 30 counts of possessing child pornography.
In June, John Burris, 66, of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of producing porn with minors and two counts of indecent exposure. His bond was set at $130,000.
In March, Gregory Shankles. 40, of Rainsville, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, and two counts of indecent exposure. His bond was set at $950,500, according to the DCSO website.
In the case of Dustin Burt, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said a DeKalb County investigator who is assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an individual residing in DeKalb County had been involved in sharing and downloading child pornography via a social media platform.
Following Burt’s arrest, Welden said crimes of a similar nature would not be tolerated under his watch.
"DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is committed to working closely with the NCMEC and ICAC to help eradicate child pornography,” the Sheriff said in a press release. “No matter how much I brag on all of these guys and girls on the job they do, it will never be enough. Every child is a gift from God, and all deserve unconditional love and protection. Our children are the innocent victims and will be affected by this for the rest of their lives. They deserve carefree days full or love, laughter and new adventures, not the pain crimes like this will bring. God bless!”
To report suspected sex crimes involving children to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, call (256) 845-3801.
Editor’s note: This information is sourced from public records. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt and suspects are entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law. The DCSO website includes a disclaimer that charges and bail amounts can change after court appearances.
