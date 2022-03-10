Winter Weather Advisory issued for DeKalb this weekend

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a winter weather advisory for DeKalb County from 9 p.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday. Affected areas include Jackson and Marshall counties.
Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected in most areas with more expected in higher elevations. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph. The advisory notes that travel could become very difficult.
Snow should end just after sunrise. Flash freezing of previously fallen rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.
It will be colder Saturday afternoon with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s on Sunday morning.
The NWS advises motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.