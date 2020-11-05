Mask mandate until Dec. 11; Occupancy limitations for restaurants, stores relaxed for the holidays

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has extended her statewide mask requirement another month, but she has relaxed some restrictions on stores and restaurants as the state approaches the holiday season. Her Safer-at-Home order was set to expire on Nov. 8. The revised order ends at 5 p.m. on December 11.
Specifically, Ivey’s amended order lifts restrictions that were limited occupancy rates for retailers, gyms and fitness centers and entertainment venues. An exception to social distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses – including barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants – if people are wearing masks and are separated by an “impermeable” barrier such as a plexiglass shield that can add a layer to stop tiny respiratory droplets that are spread while breathing or talking.
As Ivey held the press conference, Alabama approached 200,000 cases of the coronavirus since the first reported case on March 13. In the last 14 days alone, 22,472 new infections were diagnosed. Statewide, there have been 21,027 hospitalizations to date. More than 3,000 people have died just in Alabama. Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports more than 9.2 million total cases in the United States and over 230,893 deaths. Worldwide, there are 47 million infections and over a million deaths. COVID-19 is now the third leading case of death in America.
Ivey said that when she first issued her Stay at Home order in March, she presumed that the public health emergency would end by now.
“Eight months later, we are still reckoning with how to keep our people safe and get folks back to work sooner rather than later,” Ivey said. “This disease has disrupted our lives and our livelihoods. Some people are more susceptible to catching it because of their age or an underlying health condition, but no one is immune. We must continue to practice good, sound health practices and find the proper balance.”
The governor was asked by a reporter whether it was dangerous to ease occupancy restrictions at the same time the state is entering the seasonal flu season. She replied that it wouldn’t be if people continue to wear face coverings, socially distance and businesses install the barriers as a precaution.
She was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who encouraged Alabamians to show good judgment when planning and traveling for traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.
“This is time to be careful about who you gather with,” Harris said. “This year is unlike any we’ve ever had. Do the holidays in a safer way. Virtual is not as much fun, but it’s safer. If you are going to be sharing space with people from other households, distance from them if you can. Gather outdoors if you can. Hygiene becomes very important. If don’t feel well, please stay home. That is not the time to get around your friends and family.”
Harris said officials still hope to have a vaccine available by the end of the year, but they won’t distribute one unless it is proven safe. He said he will get vaccinated if it is safe and he becomes eligible.
“The sooner we get a vaccine, the better off we’ll be,” Ivey said when asked whether that it the condition that will need to be met before she lifts her order completely. She said she thinks COVID-19 case numbers have risen since mid-October because people are tired of wearing face coverings and ignoring the order.
“We’ve got to continue to watch the numbers and do what’s practical and reasonable,” Ivey said. “I’m tired of wearing masks too. But it’s a minimal ask to keep us safe so our businesses can stay open and people can keep working.”
Harris said the amended order does not impact the ASHAA high school football playoffs, and restrictions that have been in place this season remain unchanged.
“Sooner rather than later,” Ivey said, “it’s going to be up to each of us to do the right thing regardless of whether the government mandates it or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.