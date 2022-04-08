A new senior center opened its doors in the City of Henagar late last year, serving residents ages 60 and up.
Henagar Senior Center Manager Alicia Wooten said, in October of 2020, the city began a partnership with the DeKalb County Council on Aging and the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Government (TARCOG), bringing a frozen food program for seniors in the area funded by the state.
“We continued the food program and were able to open officially as a senior center in October of 2021,” she said. “We are currently open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Located at 150 Barron, Henagar, AL 35978, the facility also houses the Henagar Community Center building adjacent to the Henagar pool in the rear of Henagar Park.
Wooten said the center is the first senior center to operate in Henagar and as far as she awards the first new center to open in DeKalb County in years.
“The community response has been wonderful,” she said. “We currently have over 200 seniors signed up with us. We continue to have more and more seniors be a part of our activities every week.”
The city made several improvements to the original Henagar Community Center building in preparation to offer the new service to the citizens of its community.
The center offers a variety of services to participants, including free senior meal programs, daily activities, fellowship and special trips.
“Word of mouth has been our greatest advertisement so far,” said Wooten. “All of our seniors are having a great time and telling their friends to join as well.”
A monthly calendar is available with a list of activities, events, and guest speakers throughout the month and serves as the best way to stay informed.
“I keep them at city hall, at the senior center and posted around town,” Wooten said. “We have an Easter party planned for April 15 at 10 a.m. with Henagar Baptist Church coming to do a devotional as well as one of our seniors playing hymns on keyboards.”
As the new institute takes off, participants continue to make their way to the town’s senior center, with more than 16 new applicants signing up this week.
For more information or to sign up, contact Henagar City Hall at 256.657.6282.
