Weather Alert

...Light Snow Showers and Flurries Overnight... Light Snow Showers will continue to move across portions of southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama through this evening. These snow showers may leave a light accumulation on grassy surfaces and elevated objects, especially in areas of higher terrain. Widespread travel problems are not anticipated. However, use caution when traveling on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.