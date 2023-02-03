Four Chaplains to be honored during annual service Sunday

Members of American Legion Post 89 invite veterans, patriots, pastors and members of the public to a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, honoring a rabbi, a priest and two protestant ministers who calmly issued life belts to American servicemen aboard the USAT Dorchester after it was torpedoed on Feb. 3, 1943 off the coast of Greenland.
American Legion Post Commander Donald Donaghy Jr. said it is important to remember the "selfless service" of Rev. George Fox, Rabbi Alexander Goode, Father John Washington and Rev. Clark Poling and their sacrifice 80 years ago.
“They tried to calm those soldiers and sailors on board and spread out amongst individuals trying to comfort and calm them,“ Donaghy said.
All four chaplains gave up their life vests, but continued to service those remaining on board. Their words brought comfort to hundreds of other soldiers as their lives ended.
“They found that there were individuals who didn’t have their life vests and all the chaplains gave up their life vest. The survivors on the rafts said he could hear the four chaplains praying and singing as the ship went down.”
On that fateful day during WWII, 670 of the 900 crew aboard were lost at sea. Another of the deceased, Pvt. Harvie Hicks, was immortalized with American Legion Post 89 issuing in 2019 a Gold Star in his name to his sister, Shirley Deerman, who has attended the ceremony.
The heroic valor of the four clergymen is celebrated at the annual program hosted by the City of Fort Payne at the Fort Payne City Auditorium, the former Forest Avenue Elementary School gymnasium. The address is 100 Alabama Avenue NW in Fort Payne.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine has previously presented the American Legion Post 89 with a proclamation designating the day to be observed as Four Chaplain Sunday, calling upon all citizens to commemorate the sacrifices of the Four Chaplains.
