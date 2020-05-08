Ivey amends state order

On Friday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced she was amending her “Safer at Home” order earlier than previously planned to remove the 10 person limit on her previous order that was supposed to expire on May 15. Alabamians are still required to maintain 6 feet of distance between persons not from same household.
Starting Monday, May 11, restaurants, bars and breweries may open with limited table seating, six feet between tables and subject to additional sanitation rules and guidelines.
Athletic facilities such as fitness centers and commercial gyms may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines. Some athletic activities are still not allowed.
Close-contact service providers (such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo services) may open subject to social-distancing and sanitation rules and guidelines.
Alabama’s beaches are open with no limit on gatherings, but beach-goers must maintain six feet of separation.
Ivey said the changes are being made due to concerns about the economic wellbeing of the state. More people had filed for unemployment over the last six weeks than in the previous two years combined.
She said she has received a General Fund budget providing $200 million for testing.
She criticized the Alabama Legislature for the talk she’s heard about how the emergency federal monies might be spent.
Emphasizing transparency, she requested that the monies allocated to the governor’s office be excluded.
“Let me be crystal clear,” Ivey said, “This virus remains active and deadly.”
View the full amended order here: https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/05/Safer-at-Home-Order-FINAL-5.8.2020.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.