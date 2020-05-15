Cunningham previews FPHS graduation changes

Graduation ceremonies are planned for Thursday, May 21, at Wildcat Stadium on the campus of Fort Payne High School. Each student will be limited to six guests, and everyone will be required to follow social distancing with seating as family groupings. Seniors will receive facemasks and be seated six feet apart from one another as well. Attendance is not mandatory and the commencement program will be livestreamed at 8 p.m. CST on FPTV.