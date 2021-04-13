County-wide 'spring cleaning' begins today

April's annual county-wide “spring cleaning” kicks off today.
Each year, the DeKalb County Commission sponsors the cleanup initiative to promote the disposal of unwanted items in hopes of decreasing litter and waste in DeKalb County.
Roger Byrd with the county’s solid waste management is spearheading the clean-up campaign which begins Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at 7 a.m.
“The dumpster service is free of charge to use during the specified dates and times for the county community,” he said.
The Republic Services Sand Valley Landfill will have dumpsters open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the following days: April 14,15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and May 1.
Byrd said items that are considered hazardous waste can’t be disposed of, including tires, batteries and liquid paint.
“If it’s paint that’s dried up in a can it can be disposed of but other than that anything such as appliances, furniture, etc can be brought to the landfill,” he said.
According to Byrd, in some municipalities such as Fort Payne, they have a crew that goes out and picks up large items from residents within the city limits. However, the rural parts of the county does not have a provider that comes out and picks up appliances and larger items that won’t fit in the trash cans.
“So, this is really the only time of the year that they have available to them to dispose of unwanted large items that won’t fit in their containers,” he said. “Unless they want to carry those items to the landfill and pay the fee to dispose of them during another time.”
As a result, Byrd said the DeKalb County Commission provides these services as a way to allow the community to dispose of items without having to pay a cost to do it.
He said the initiative helps keep waste from being thrown out on the side of the roadways, creeks and streams.
“These past few weeks I’ve been working traffic control with the inmate crew as they pick up the roadsides and it’s unreal at the things they are finding like mattresses and couches, you name it,” said Byrd.
He took the opportunity to recognize DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, county corrections officers and inmates for their efforts to clean up litter across several areas of the county.
For additional information contact Roger Byrd at 256-845-8532. The Republic Services Sand Valley Landfilled is located at 3345 County Road 209, Collinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.