Fort Payne Schools to see change in meal delivery procedure

Fort Payne City Schools will resume meal distribution for students on Monday, April 13. Their procedures are changing, with discontinuation of bus deliveries to off-campus pick-up locations around the city.
Instead, meals will be available for drive-by pickup at three school sites: Wills Valley Elementary School, Williams Avenue Elementary School and Fort Payne Middle School, Superintendent Jim Cunningham announced in a Wednesday morning email sent to Fort Payne students, parents and school personnel. The three school campuses had been used previously for distributing the meals to students whose parents drove them.
“Our Child Nutrition Employees and volunteers have worked diligently to provide meals for students during this time of school closure. Please make plans to pick-up meals at one of the above mentioned sites each Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Please remember to practice social distancing (minimum 6 feet) while picking up meals,” Cunningham’s email read.
He noted that virtual learning began for students on Monday, April 6.
“I am getting great reports, and the process seems to get better each day. I am proud of our teachers, technology staff, curriculum coaches, administrators, etc. for their efforts to make your home the best learning environment possible. I want to thank all parents for helping their children with assigned lessons. I also want to encourage you to contact your teachers if you have difficulties with programs, assignments or other issues you might encounter,” Cunningham wrote.
He also thanked “Farmers Telecommunication for establishing internet hotspots for your devices at… [the] Alabama Walking Park, [the] Fort Payne High School parking lot along 45th Street, [the] Fort Payne Middle School front parking lot, [the] Williams Avenue parking in front of the VFW fairgrounds, and the Fort Payne Recreation Center parking area adjacent to Wills Valley School cafeteria. These hotspots are accessible from your vehicle.”
Cunningham closed his message by encouraging Fort Payne students, parents and school personnel to practice social distancing and follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “It is extremely important that all of us continue to protect our own personal health for the next few weeks. Of course, this requires limited movement, so please stay home unless you are sick or conducting essential business… We will all get through this health emergency if we work together!”
