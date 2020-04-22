Nextgen Health and Nutrition owners Daniel and Kelsey Duncan of Fort Payne are giving back to first responders who are risking their lives maintaining public safety during a pandemic.
“We knew that hand sanitizer was hard to find at typical big box retailers, but when we had trouble sourcing it for our employees, we had to do a bit of digging to source it in the quantity we needed,” said Nextgen owner Daniel Duncan.
“It shocked me when I heard from a few friends in our local police and fire departments that they didn’t have any. I knew we could source an absolute ton, so why not pay back the men and women that work on the front lines to protect us?” he said.
The NutraOne brand’s CraveOne “Buy a bar, give a bar” program was set up by one of his vendors, “and coincidentally, they shipped me a few hundred extra of the protein bars by accident. We figured, instead of returning the extra bars, we would buy them and give them away with the hand sanitizer.”
The gluten-free, soy-free and non-gmo protein bars do not contain any artificial ingredients such as artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. Instead, they offer energy from real food, including almond and peanut butter, whey and milk protein, dates and honey. The snacks can give first responders a boost of energy as they tackle whatever challenges are thrown at them during the day.
Nextgen donated more than 300 of the protein bars and hand sanitizer bottles to the Fort Payne Police Department, Rainsville Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Fire Department and DeKalb Ambulance Service. Duncan encouraged any other first responders in need of hand sanitizer to message him at NextGen and “we will take care of you!”
The store opened in December. Nextgen also offers pre-workout, nutritional and meal replacement products, lotions, CBD drink powder, and other supplements. They are currently offering a free bottle of Nextgen-branded hand sanitizer with each purchase of one item. The store offers curbside pickup at 208 Gault Avenue N in Fort Payne for anyone who wants to skip the in-store experience, and they also ship products for delivery. Store hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/nextgennutritionfp/ or their Instagram at @nextgennutritionfp.
