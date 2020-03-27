State and local officials connected for a conference call Friday to discuss the game-plan for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. As the call happened, Gov. Kay Ivey expanded health orders with new coronavirus-related restrictions statewide.
The conference call was spearheaded by Alabama House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, and Dist. 8 State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottboro). As a member of the state’s Coronavirus Task Force set up on March 9, Ledbetter is in a position to have the complete picture.
“From a lot of things we’re seeing, it’s going to get a lot worse over the next couple of weeks,” Ledbetter told the other callers.
“That’s just the fact of the matter. I think we’ve got to take everything seriously. But we’re going to get through this. This was something that was put on us that we didn’t expect. There’s going to be brighter days ahead. Having a positive attitude, as leaders of our communities, I think that goes a long way. We certainly need to pray a lot,” Ledbetter said.
Gov. Ivey’s orders go into effect Sunday, March 28 at 5 p.m. and will remain in place through Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.
Among the venues ordered to close are nightclubs, bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, casinos, social clubs, fitness centers and commercial gyms, spas, public swimming pools, playgrounds, barber and hair salons, waxing and nail salons, tattoo services, tanning salons, massage services, furniture and home furnishing stores, clothing and accessory stores, jewelry and luggage stores, department stores, sporting goods stores, and book, craft and music stores. Grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and gun stores will remain open.
Dr. Scott Harris said counties and cities are free to enact their own measures in addition to the state regulations. Ivey announced on Thursday that all public school campuses will remained closed for the rest of the semester, but online and packet coursework would keep students instructed until June 5.
Harris told DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow that tourist attractions are among the list of venues ordered closed after Harcrow noted a large number DeSoto Falls ignoring the prohibition on non-work related gatherings of 10 or more people or any gathering that can’t maintain a 6-foot distance between people.
Alabama League of Municipalities deputy director Greg Cochran addressed the impact on communities while Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey discussed the plan for city and county schools.
Children dependent on school food programs still have access to two meals daily. Mackey said that any high school seniors who had passing grades at the end of the first nine weeks of the current semester would effectively be awarded their high school diplomas.
DeKalb Regional Medical Center CEO Patrick Trammell shared how the local hospital is faring on supplies of Personal Protective Equipment.
Fort Payne is among sample-collection sites established by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). All regions have shortages of gloves and masks. Trammell said the hospital in Fort Payne had five of six ventilators available for treating incoming patients, as of Friday.
Harris said Alabamians with no insurance will not be charged for a test at one of the ADPH or Hospital Association sites. People with insurance will not pay a copayment, though their insurance may be billed. Some testing sites use the ADPH lab, which provides results for free. Some hospital testing sites use commercial labs, and the hospital covers the costs charged by the labs.
CED Mental Health Director Shelia Hurley said her agency continues to provide mental health services, although much of the work is now being done by telehealth remotely, including consultations with the Probate Judge’s office.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden asked about getting protective gear for deputies conducing welfare checks.
Revised state policy is giving 911 centers across the state the addresses of known positive-test locations to share as first responders are dispatched so they’ll know in advance if they are being called to an address with a known case.
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate passed a coronavirus stimulus bill that is expected to be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives and signed into law by President Donald Trump. It creates a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund for state, local and tribal governments, along with providing $30 billion for an Education Stabilization Fund for states, school districts and institutions of higher education for costs related to the coronavirus and $45 billion for the Disaster Relief Fund for the immediate needs of state and local governments to protect citizens and help them respond and recover from the overwhelming effects of the coronavirus.
All 67 Alabama counties are eligible for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which offer up to $2 million in assistance for an eligible small business to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue.
Ledbetter encouraged the officials to keep their receipts and paperwork in case there is a future opportunity to reimbursement out of federal stimulus monies or financial assistance from utilities.
Utility providers across Alabama have committed that their services will not be terminated during this health event for customers affected by the coronavirus. Rural electric co-ops have offered to work with customers to afford flexible payment options and work with them to ensure that services remain intact.
DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jimmy Durham said his office is communicating with local industries about getting financial relief.
The stimulus bill expands unemployment insurance from three to four months, and provides temporary unemployment compensation of $600 per week, which is in addition to and the same time as regular state and federal UI benefits.
It also establishes a $500 billion lending fund for businesses, cities and states, along with a $1,200 direct payment to many Americans and $500 for each dependent child.
Gov. Ivey tasked a select group of staff to actively work toward private-party solutions to meet these sourcing test supplies and medical equipment, which are in high demand worldwide, nationally and across Alabama.
The call participants were asked to help identify both state and out-of-state suppliers and manufacturers who may be able to produce and provide needed equipment.
Fort Payne Mayor Larry Chesser urged the state officials not to enact a shelter-in-place order, saying the impact would be too devastating on local workers and businesses.
Chesser also promoted a coordinated effort to encourage county residents to unite in prayer on Sunday rather than going to church in-person during the crisis.
ADPH has a new toll-free number for the public to call with general questions about COVID-19: 1-800-270-7268, answered daily between 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. There is also an email address for the public to ask general questions: covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
The Times-Journal will cover these topics in greater depth in the coming days.
