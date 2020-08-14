DeKalb COVID-19 risk level lowers

In some much needed good news about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, DeKalb County has been upgraded from “high risk” to “moderate risk” on the state’s color-coded “risk indicator.” In terms of the map on alabamapublichealth.gov, it is a move from orange to yellow. No counties in the state have yet achieved the green “low risk” status.
Across North Alabama, Jackson County stands out as bright red “very high risk.” Marshall and Cherokee counties are also yellow, while Etowah County is classified as orange “high risk.”
The color-coding is based on the number of new cases each day. A change from orange to yellow shows DeKalb County is “in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days,” according to the dashboard index explaining how to interpret the information. Confidence in trends is dependent upon three metrics: downward trends of new cases, testing volume within the county and trends in the percent of visits that are people presenting with COVID-like symptoms in emergency rooms or urgent care clinics.
A five-day grace period means that each county can have “up to five days with an increase in new cases in a 14-day window before they are considered to not be in a downward trajectory. The purpose of the five-day grace period is to account for minor fluctuations that do not truly change the downward trend in cases.”
The risk indicator dashboard shows that local testing goals have been met and visits to emergency departments and urgent care centers for COVID-like symptoms have declined on Alabama’s Syndromic Surveillance System, or AlaSys. The most recent data on new cases per 100,000 persons shows a rate of 8.5 as of August 1, down from the all-time high of 257.8 on July 8.
The graph also shows DeKalb County has surpassed the goal of testing at least 2% of the population per month. It shows 12,890 tests conducted for the week ending August 1.
Data posted on the dashboard are updated on Fridays for data reported through the previous Saturday. Data are lagged to allow for completeness in reporting. These data can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated, which means the risk categories could change from red to green and back to red. All data are provisional and subject to change.
For more information and resources on reopening Alabama from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), visit COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for Reopening at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/guidance.html.
The Pitch Interactive/Big Local News COVID-19 Case Mapper (supported by the Google News Initiative using case and fatality numbers pulled from data collected and reported by The New York Times) also reflects a downward trend since July 14, when 117 new cases were reported in DeKalb County in one day. The seven-day average then was 51 new cases, but as of this week, it was 22 new cases.
Data used to produce the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard is updated daily from the Alabama NEDSS Base System (ALNBS), the state’s disease reporting and surveillance system. As of Friday, the number of confirmed cumulative cases of the coronavirus in Alabama since the first reported case on March 13 had reached 102,196 cases with 1,825 fatalities in that timeframe attributed to COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, the state saw 16,549 new cases from 182,402 tests conducted. ADPH estimates 820,871 tests have been done since March. Statewide, 12,456 hospitalizations since March 13 are attributed to the coronavirus, and ADPH estimates 41,523 cases are presumed recoveries.
Inside DeKalb County, ADPH reports 1,870 cases of infection since March 26, the date of the first reported case in the county. ADPH has attributed 14 deaths in that timeframe as being caused by coronavirus infection. In the last 14 days, 245 positive cases have been detected locally. There are no county figures available for hospitalizations since March 13 or local numbers of presumed recoveries. The information is also not available at the town and city level.
For the most updated figures, visit the dashboard at https://alpublichealth.gov.
