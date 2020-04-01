Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 concerns

The DeKalb County Courthouse and DeKalb County Activities Building are now closed to the public, according to DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow. He said county employees will still be working but entry into the facilities will be limited to an appointment or emergency basis. The public should call rather than attempting to visit in person.
Harcrow said he wanted to continue offering services during modified hours, but he made the decision to close the doors to the public after residents from neighboring counties began coming to DeKalb County offices for tasks such as in-person voter registration and applying for marriage licenses.
People seeking entry to the courthouse were being screened by security at the doors and found to have a fever when their temperatures were checked and asked basic health screening questions, he said.
“It wasn’t really a problem until Monday,” Harcrow said. “We want to help our surrounding counties if we can, but my top priority has to be protecting the county employees. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”
When asked to describe an applicable “emergency” situation, Harcrow said an instance might be an urgent need for a legal document to be signed or a matter involving the probate court or sheriff’s office – not tasks that can be done online or wait.
Several offices have announced on websites or on their Facebook pages that they will waive fees and late penalties until normal operations resume.
Some services like voter registration can be done online. To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, one person at a time is staffing the Board of Registrars, he said.
On Tuesday, the White House revised the coronavirus death toll projection, saying between 100,000-240,000 Americans could die from the virus.
Harcrow said the county’s early planning had limited the number of confirmed cases locally.
Citizens are encouraged to call the appropriate office of need to conduct business via telephone or internet.
• DeKalb County Commission – 256-845-8569
• DeKalb County Probate – 256-845-8510
• DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Office - 256-845-8525
• DeKalb County Revenue Commission – 256-845-8515
• DeKalb County Sheriff's Office - 256-845-3801
• DeKalb County Homeland Security / Emergency Management Agency – 256-845-8569
• DeKalb County Board of Registrars – 256-845-8598
Links to these offices and more information can be found by visiting http://www.dekalbcountyal.us/.
