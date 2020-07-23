This is a thank you note to Barry Stone, the airport manager and Wes, airport employee and the airport community for helping a stranger out. Last month I drove from Dallas to meet my significant other to enjoy a few days in a rented cabin near Mentone. She drove in from Greer, SC. After only a few days she wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t drive so I needed some quick help to figure this out. I soloed in 1968 and spent my entire life in aviation and just gravitated to the airport for some help. Barry and Wes stepped up without hesitation and helped me out big time. Wes drove me back to the cabin, took my car back to the airport where he watched over it for almost 3 weeks. On the ride east to her home, my significant other got worse; we were fortunate. We stopped at Northern Atlanta hospital. The care there was beyond great. She was released on the third and I took her home. She recovered well enough in three weeks that I was able to rent a car to Chattanooga and Uber down to Isbell field. For many reasons we need to support our general aviation communities and airports. People like the people of Ft Payne do these acts of kindness all day long without thought. The least I can do is thank them one more time.
I retired from American Airlines at the mandatory age of 65 in 2018. I was originally hired by Piedmont airlines from North Carolina but a handful of mergers later, it was American. For the past two years I’ve been teaching for Southwest Airlines but its time to retire again. I hope to fly a light airplane back to Ft Payne someday; maybe for a Experimental Aircraft Association chapter meeting. Thanks again.
Dan Mahoney, Dallas, TX
Send letters to the Times-Journal by writing P.O. Box 680349, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Fax 256-845-7459. Email emily.kirby@times-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.