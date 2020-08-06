Ham aims to secure seat back on Fort Payne Council

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST ALABAMA AND A SMALL PORTION OF SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE... PATCHY, LOCALLY DENSE FOG HAS DEVELOPED EARLY THIS MORNING IN THE LARGER RIVER VALLEYS OF NORTHEAST ALABAMA AND SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE, INCLUDING THE PAINT ROCK, TENNESSEE AND BIG WILLS VALLEYS. VISIBILITY MAY SUDDENLY DROP TO ONE QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS IN FEW LOCATIONS, AND COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVELING CONDITIONS ON MAJOR THOROUGHFARES SUCH AS INTERSTATE 59 AND US HIGHWAY 72. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO DRIVE WITH EXTREME CAUTION, AS VISIBILITIES WILL VARY SIGNIFICANTLY GIVEN THE PATCHY NATURE OF THE FOG. USE LOW BEAMS, REDUCE DRIVING SPEED, AND ALLOW FOR PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN YOU AND OTHER CARS. THE FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE BETWEEN 7 AND 8 AM CDT. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, OR A FAVORITE LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET, FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS OR UPDATES FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HUNTSVILLE.