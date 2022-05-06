DeSoto Falls, one of Alabama’s most popular tourist attractions, remains closed

The picnic and overlook areas of DeSoto Falls closed to the public on Jan. 24. All other entrances, trailheads and areas have remained accessible to the public.
An update on the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website states that weather delays have caused the dredging work at DeSoto Falls to take longer than expected. A press release indicated the project was expected to last 60 days, but park officials cautioned in it that inclement weather had the potential of impacting the completion date.
DeSoto State Park Superintendent Josh Hughes said those impacts remain a factor with some concrete work remaining to complete at the site, so he is reluctant to share a specific date with the public to anticipate.
“Thousands of visitors enjoy DeSoto Falls every year, and it’s no secret that we cherish it as a truly special place,” Hughes said. “This temporary closure should make it better than ever for our visitors. That’s the goal.”
The project started because silt and debris washed up along the shore of DeSoto Falls for years, especially during flooding or other high-water events, and the dredging work is intended to safeguard and fortify the area. In addition, the work will allow the park to re-establish a beach and designated swimming area.
In addition, the park also has plans to re-pave the entire parking area after the dredging project concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.