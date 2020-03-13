First COVID-19 case in Alabama confirmed

The first case of coronavirus in Alabama was confirmed Friday.
The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the patient is located in Montgomery County and had traveled outside of Alabama. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris did not release the infected person’s age but said the individual met guidelines for screening by falling in a high-risk category (this includes people with chronic conditions, older people and those with compromised immune systems).
Officials are working to learn if contact was made with others.
Harris recommended people “be prudent and use proper hygiene behaviors such as handwashing, not touching their faces with unwashed hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if they have fever. As a precaution, it is suggested that any gatherings of more than 500 people be postponed or canceled.”
Governor Kay Ivey, upon learning of Alabama’s confirmed COVID-19 case, released a statement encouraging Alabamians to take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of the disease to themselves or others.
“As a state, we have taken precautionary measures and made preparations in the case that the virus would eventually reach our state. As I have emphasized time and again, the safety and health of Alabamians is paramount,” Ivey said.
“Alabamians are smart and savvy. We have taken a calm and collected approach in preparation for this first confirmed case, and we need to remember that calm and steady wins the race.
“Alabamians should not be fearful, but instead, use commonsense to watch out for themselves and others. We will remain engaged on the matter and continue prioritizing the health and wellbeing of all Alabamians,” she said.
“I am grateful to the work of State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, as well as the members of my Coronavirus Task Force and countless individuals who are also watching and working on this situation closely.”
Harris said the criteria for tests to diagnose COVID-19 are being lowered so more people will be able to get tested at the state lab or a commercial lab. Tests are being done in labs, not hospitals. Additionally, ADPH plans to set up screening locations across the state.
Nursing homes across Alabama have begun barring visitors or severely restricting visitors.
ADPH is in close communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which is closely monitoring this rapidly evolving outbreak caused by the new coronavirus in China.
Schools will remain open but assemblies are discouraged, said Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey. He said schools already have systems and processes in place to prevent the spread of diseases during flu seasons.
Mackey said the state is working to get all conference-type events canceled for the rest of the school year.
Visit alabamapublichealth.gov for more COVID-19 information.
