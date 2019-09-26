Sheriff's office addresses recent suicides

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has worked a total of 5 suicides in the last week. Three of these suicides have occurred in the last 24 hours. Earlier today, we also responded to two attempted suicides.
While we generally do not do media releases regarding suicides, this is a higher rate than normal. We would like to share the National Hotline for Suicide Prevention if any of those reading this are thinking of taking their own life.
The number is 1-800-273-8255 and can be called 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also visit http://www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information or a live chat with a counselor.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention also lists the following warning signs to spot if a friend or loved may be considering suicide:
If a person talks about:
- Killing Themselves
- Feeling Hopeless
- Having no reason to live
- Being a burden to others
- Feeling trapped
- Unbearable pain
Behavior:
- Increased use of alcohol or drugs
- Looking for a way to end their lives, such as searching online for methods
- Withdrawing for Activities
- Isolating from family and friends
- Sleeping too much or too little
- Visiting or calling people to say goodbye
- Giving away prized possessions
- Aggression
- Fatigue
Mood:
- Depression
- Anxiety
- Loss of Interest
- Irritability
- Humiliation/Shame
- Agitation/Anger
- Relief/Sudden Improvement
Lastly, we would like to ask everyone to check on your friends, neighbors, and loved ones who may be having a hard time or have withdrawn from others. Letting them know that someone cares may save their life.
Also, if a loved one threatens suicide or you believe they are about to try and take their own life, give us a call at (256)845-3801.
“It saddens us that so many of our citizens have found themselves at the point in life that they feel they need to end it," DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. "No matter how bad things get, it can get better. You just have to keep going.”
“These incidents not only take a toll on the families and friends involved, but also our deputies and investigators. Each incident has to be thoroughly investigated. We wish that there was more we could do to prevent them instead of investigating the aftermath. As always, God bless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.