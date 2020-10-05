Geraldine to hold runoff election Oct. 6

Geraldine will hold a Municipal Runoff Election Tuesday, Oct. 6 between candidates Stanley Rooks and Joseph "Joey" Satterfield.
Geraldine elects its town council members at-large rather than by places. Candidates receiving a majority on Aug. 25 were incumbent Tim Gilbert (194 votes), Tony Taylor (187 votes), incumbent Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt (176 votes) and Scott Tarrant (174 votes). This leaves one council seat subject to a runoff between Rooks (111 votes) and Satterfield (110 votes).
Mayor John “Chuck” Ables qualified to run for another term as mayor without opposition. Incumbent Council members Terry Harris and Jackie Rogers did not qualify to seek re-election.
