Angie Shugart announces candidacy for Fort Payne City Council

Why Shugart says she is running:
1. “I think in terms of what could be.”
2. “I am a problem solver.”
3. “I am energetic, passionate and committed to my community.”
Her experience:
• Grant Writing
• Fiscal Budgets
• Community Planning and Volunteerism
• Outdoor Recreation Industry
• Demographics & Socio-Economics
• Environmental Preservation
“At a young age, I knew that I was born to serve others,” she says. “In 2008, I co-founded a local non-profit organization, One World Adventure and Little River Waterkeeper, in order to 1. Give local youth the experience of summer camp and teach them about the great outdoors.
2. Help grow the outdoor recreation and tourism industry in the community.
3. Advocate for Little River, the lifeblood of our community.”
For over a decade, Shugart worked with youth, local schools and governments on providing valuable services in Fort Payne and the surrounding communities of Mentone and Valley Head.
“I am currently in the position of Executive Director of Little River Waterkeeper and work diligently toward educating the public about the incredible resource that we all depend on.”
“Being a public servant comes natural to me. I love people. I want to learn about what citizens want for their lives and for their families. I want to work to build a strong community that creates opportunities for everyone in it.”
Shugart said the City of Fort Payne and the people that make up this community are special and need to be recognized, not as a gateway to Lookout Mountain, but as a destination.
“Tourism is a sustainable industry that supports positive growth. I will help expand it in ways that give visitors the ultimate, year around destination experience.”
“By expanding areas within tourism, we also have the potential to attract new industrial growth and well-paying jobs to the area. Industries want to build in communities where employees have opportunities to work and play, not go elsewhere to spend their hard earned money.”
As we move into the future, Shugart wants to create a plan to better manage waste and how we maintain our local waterways.
“The citizens of Fort Payne deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods, free from pollution and toxins. Fort Payne needs someone thinking about public health in terms of environmental protection. I am that someone. I will tackle the sanitation budget and come up with new ideas in order to offer curbside recycling to residents. I will study the city maintenance budget and come up with alternatives to spraying toxic chemicals that have the potential to have long term negative effects on city employees.”
“With my experience and knowledge in non-profit administrative management, state and federal budgets and agency funding sources, the outdoor industry, and environmental laws, I will work diligently for the Citizens of Fort Payne.”
“I will close with a simple request. Please vote for me, Angela (Angie) Shugart on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.”
