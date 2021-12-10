Toys for Tots prepares for distribution

The Marine Toys for Tots Toy Distribution in DeKalb County will be Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Families picking up toys are only those who have been vetted and approved by the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, on behalf of the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.
DHR employees conduct the application process during the month of October each year, and the hours they spend doing so are 100% volunteer, above and beyond their usual workload.
Some are approved by the Marine Toys for Tots coordinator after October if they are facing new, extenuating circumstances.
“We expect to again have donated use of a tractor-trailer from Little River Transportation (formerly Wigley Trucking) in Fort Payne, and Rocking E Trucking in Rainsville,” said Coordinator LaRue Hardinger.
Also donated is use of a truck, trailer, and flatbed from Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Used Cars.
Hundreds of bikes will be moved from a storage warehouse, donated for Toys for Tots use by Randy Wilson Storage of Fort Payne.
Those moving and organizing the toys for distribution will be volunteer Marine families of the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League and Cadets of the Fort Payne High School JROTC.
The cadets’ volunteer work with Marine Toys for Tots counts toward their community service hours project each year.
Additionally, this helps build character and patriotism into our youth, under the supervision of LTC John Walker, SFC Joseph Maks and CSM Herbert Hollingsworth.
Sally’s Smokin Butt BBQ, Santa Fe Cattle Company, PaPa Johns Pizza, and Chik File’ all donate meals for these volunteers as they work long, hard hours for three straight days.
Drinks are donated by Coca-Cola of Scottsboro and Buffalo Rock of Gadsden.
This extraordinary event of moving and distributing toys to hundreds of DeKalb County families actually caps off months of volunteer work.
First, the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League Det #1404 must apply to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation for re-acceptance into the nationwide program.
Once approved, public fundraisers and toy drives are scheduled with supportive stores, including Walmart, Bruce’s Foodland, and Big Lots. Toy drop boxes are placed throughout the county, and schools, clubs, churches and companies hold toy drives. Donated funds and toys are collected, marathon toy buys take place, and thousands of toys are sorted and bagged for families with contractor bags donated by Fort Payne Lowes.
This phase of the work is borne chiefly by Marine Corps League families and vetted associate volunteers.
News and social media keep parents and donors informed.
“It is the generosity and coming-together of people groups, that makes Marine Toys for Tots possible in DeKalb County,” Hardinger said. “For nine years, volunteers of all ages have come together with a single goal: to get new toys in the hands of local children in need, and bring them the joy of Christmas. Our best hope is to continue to cultivate the trust and good will of this community; who have made it possible for our Marines to provide 44,691 toys to 7,422 children in the past nine years.”
Last year, DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots served 1,249 children, 1,160 in 2019 and 1,117 in 2018. Hardinger said 2020 and 2021 have been “brutal”, and with inflation, it takes at least $70,000, plus donated toys, to take care of that amount of children.
“As long as we have this community’s support, we will press forward and give our best effort to make Christmas magical for our children who may otherwise go without.”
Donations are accepted year-round, and stay in DeKalb County. Learn ways to give at: fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org.
