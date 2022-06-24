On Monday, the Collinsville City Council recognized 8U Collinsville Panthers All-Stars, who qualified for state play at Hoover this week.
The team led by coaches Cody McAteer, Todd Cherry, Andy Daugherty, Tyler Coker and Israel Ramirez, is the lone DeKalb County 8U team in the gold majors bracket.
The team comprised of Karli McAteer, Josea Gore, Elianna Ramirez, Rachel Jennings, Ellie Cherry, Ayla Daugherty, Paisley Howell, Laura Sinclair, Isabella Coker, Kinsley Godshal, Presley Ramsey, Marlee Colvin, Madilyn Goings, Isabella Cuellar, and Stormy Reed received sponsored jerseys from the Collinsville City Council.
The Collinsville council and Mayor Johnny Traffanstedt took the opportunity to commend the young athletes for their accomplishments and wished them luck at state.
Also on Monday, the group received a grant from the North Alabama Methodist Association to pay for their trip to Hoover.
The group capped their regular season with a 33-5 record and their current All-Star record is 9-2.
The team is schedule to play their next state tournament game at 3 p.m. this afternoon.
The 2022 Collinsville 8U Softball All-Stars sponsors include: Fedcorp Integrated Solutions, Tommy Pope, CCS Construction, Factory Connection, Hi Tech, Tyler Farms, Collinsville Drugs, WV Graves, Tigers for Tommorrow, The Jerky Shop, Caroline's Cafe, Collinsville Funeral Home, China House, The City of Collinsville, Collinsville Youth Girls Softball, Bernad's Construction, LLC., Collinsville Health Care and Rehab, Ginny Shaver, Andy Vance Photography, Vernon Clevenger, Elia Chavez, Clanton Farms, HILCO, Sumrall Glass and Door, Dr. Jacob Brown, Don Chicos, Kathy and Garry Wadsworth,Josea's Bake Sale, C & C Rentals, Arnold Construction, Methodist Church Association, Dr. Mark Wert, Skull Hill Ranch, James and Company, Employees of Koch Foods, The Zone Fitness, Brent and Stasha Killian.
