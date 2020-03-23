Preserving a community during the quarantine

Community… it matters deeply. But it doesn’t have to disappear, even as people shelter in their homes due to concerns about catching the COVID-19 coronavirus.
From buying online gift cards from struggling restaurants or retailers to partaking in events via the internet, life goes on, just electronically.
The last pandemic happened in 2009 with H1N1, but social media has exploded in popularity since then, bringing a range of services like Pinterest, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitch, Tinder, and TikTok. The services Skype, Facebook, Reddit and Twitter existed prior to that public health event but took a few years to gain critical mass.
Under normal conditions, these services help the lonely and those suffering from social anxiety or mobility issues to feel connected to a larger world, but they become even more important when the socially-extroverted are forced to self-isolate.
Rebecca Rogers, owner of Boxed Leaf in Fort Payne, is asking local business owners to create brief videos in which they read aloud their favorite children’s book. Videos can be send via Facebook Messenger to the store’s page, facebook.com/BoxedLeafCo/, after “liking” the page.
“This helps us all stay in the minds of our customers and keeps things positive in our community. Let’s support each other during this crazy time,” Rogers said. “We will do all the work if they will just send the video.”
Local father/daughter musical duo Hayden & Jeff performed a Facebook Live show on March 20.
“Due to our gigs being canceled, we decided for everyone who is self-quarantined or not… to put on a show from our house and hope people will check-in, interact and enjoy it,” Jeff Young said. “The live show we did on Facebook was amazing! We weren’t expecting the turn-out we received. We had people from different parts of the USA watching. Even a few in England. We had a lot of people message us and say what a difference we made for them having to sit at home with nothing to do. It was a really good change of pace from the stress we’re all facing with this virus. We will be doing it again this Friday night.”
Normally, performers have a tip jar where fans can show appreciation. For the online show, Hayden & Jeff encouraged donations to their PayPal and Venmo and accounts.
Nextdoor is a free app that focuses on bringing specific neighborhoods together to share important safety information or spread the word about a lost dog, for example. It is just one of the ways neighbors can communicate without face-to-face contact.
Church lies at the very core of community. First Baptist Church in Fort Payne suspended all church gatherings and now offers an online worship service that can be viewed at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Spectrum Cable channel 183 and Farmer’s Telecommunications Channel 7, according to Pastor Marshall Henderson. The service can also be viewed through the church’s website, fbcfp.org and Vimeo.com/fbcfp.
“I would love for us, even while disconnected for a while, to have a feeling of connection for our time of worship,” Henderson wrote in an email to congregants.
Remaining sheltered at home is challenging for all families, but it becomes more complicated when shared, split custody of children is involved.
Fort Payne attorney Robert Ray said the law recognizes a strong public policy in favor of a child visiting both parents, but in an emergency situation such as the nation now faces where some parts of the country are on lock-down, he can’t imagine a judge would take issue with a parent not sending the child to the other parent for visitation exchange.
“We have seen visitation issues arise locally, where a parent with addiction or other issues is court-ordered to exercise visitation periods at The Gathering Place, which monitors parent-child visitations,” Ray said.
“They had to stop all such in-person visits due to the virus, so now they are doing video visits, which obviously aren't the same as an in-person contact visitation period between a child and his or her parent. Other visitation issues have arisen where one parent lives in another part of the country which has imposed travel restrictions, so that parent is unable to travel to Alabama to exchange the child. But, absent travel restrictions, I have advised my clients to adhere to virus prevention recommendations and continue to exchange the children and abide by court-ordered custody schedules if no one is experiencing flu-like symptoms or has otherwise been exposed to persons with symptoms,” he said.
Video chats using Skype or FaceTime, as well as telephone calls, can reassure children separated from a parent. Some may struggle with guilt about not being able to perform normal work or parenting duties during quarantine or experience sadness, anger or frustration when isolated from friends or loved ones.
The situation provokes much fear, stress and anxiety, so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers tips for managing these emotions.
“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. Stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include difficulty sleeping or concentrating, changes in sleep or eating patterns, worry, and increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs,” the CDC states.
Those feeling overwhelmed by sadness, depression or anxiety can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.
