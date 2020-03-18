Impact of coronavirus starting to be felt in wallets

The immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes the COVID-19 coronavirus may be low since there is not widespread circulation in most communities in the United States at the moment. The psychological effect, however, can be devastating for small businesses that don’t get to skip paying their employees or covering their rent.
“Last Saturday was a good day in terms of people coming into the store to shop,” said Bob Hammer, owner of Hammer’s in Fort Payne. “It’s difficult to tell whether a drop in the number of shoppers is because of a dreary weather day or fear of the coronavirus.”
Across America, many public events were suspended or canceled, including the NBA’s season and the NCAA tournament. Similar restrictions may disrupt people’s lives for the foreseeable future as scientists work to develop a vaccine.
The risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is that the health care system may become overburdened with cases and not have enough hospital beds. Avoiding large crowds slows the rate at which the infections spread so it remains manageable. The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that consumers and employees stay home when feeling sick and stay away from others who are sick.
“We don’t have any concrete plans of what we’d do if there were local cases of the coronavirus confirmed,” Hammer said. “That would have a tremendous impact on people feeling comfortable enough to come into stores. I suppose I would remain here to be able to help anyone who did need something. Who knows what would even be available for shipping?”
Asked whether the federal government’s pledge to support small businesses with emergency aid was reassuring, Hammer said, “Absolutely. This could be a long-term thing.”
Brian Jones, owner of DeKalb Sportsman & Pawn, said he had seen no difference in his business so far.
“I assume that if [coronavirus] were to become a problem with cases locally confirmed, it could become a problem. There are some businesses that can’t go a week being closed and still pay their bills. We continue to wipe everything down with disinfectants,” Jones said.
Large crowds provide the ideal environment for person-to-person spread via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
The CDC said it may be possible that a person can get the coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
Jennifer McCurdy, president of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, said PuroClean Restoration Services on Airport Road in Fort Payne offers a cleaning service that helps overcome biohazards using Environmental Protection Agency-registered sanitizing products to provide protection to prevent contamination and minimize the risk of spreading pathogens.
Although transmission appears to be limited, any surface can be re-contaminated after cleaning.
PuroClean owner Jerral Ingle said factories have been calling about their services, and the company is offering free services to assisted living and nursing homes.
OSHA recommends disinfecting environments visibly contaminated with blood or other body fluids, but do not use compressed air or water sprays to clean potentially contaminated surfaces, as these techniques may aerosolize infectious material.
Matt Shay, CEO and president of the National Retail Federation, said that beyond the obvious need to prioritize the health and safety of customer and workers, the situation also has supply chain implications since many products are manufactured in China, where the virus originated.
The U.S. Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration have both issued new guidelines and recommendations for preparing workplaces for the coronavirus. They identify exposure risks for workers and recommend appropriate control measures.
Restaurants and bars will likely feel the practice of “social distancing” particularly hard. A restaurant is a public space, after all, and a sharp drop in business could, potentially, force many restaurants to close. Uncertainty can be disastrous for restaurant workers and the food industry at large, who rely on a packed dining room to make a living.
“Things in this business are never a sure thing, but yes, the traffic has slowed downtown,” said Linda Fontana, owner of Fontana’s Restaurant in downtown Fort Payne.
“The restaurant business, along with any other public eatery, is held to the strictest of Health Department regulations. In an effort to be more proactive instead of reactive, we are continuing to keep our doors open. Rest assured each table, chair and door is constantly sanitized for all our safety,” she said.
Fontana’s offers takeout orders for diners and has signed up with Door Dash, a food delivery service that partners with local restaurants and allows customers to order food with live tracking via a smartphone app.
McCurdy passed along a reminder to local businesses to change business practices if needed to maintain critical operations (e.g., identify alternative suppliers, prioritize customers or temporarily suspend some operations) depending on the specific guidance issued by local health officials.
The Chamber urged business owners to prepare for school closings and determine how they will operate if absenteeism spikes from increases in sick employees and/or sick families.
Businesses are also advised to review human resources policies and explore whether they can establish flexible worksites (e.g., telecommuting) and flexible work hours.
A communications plan for effectively notifying employees with the latest information is key to preparedness.
“When communities are asked to stay at home in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus, foot traffic will decrease, as it should. However, many restaurants have drive-thru services, pick-up services and even delivery services through Go Native. Also, some of our local shops such as Elizabeth's Closet is offering store pick-up, online shopping and delivery. Pink Door also offers online shopping and shipping. If supplies and products are available, Foodland Plus and Walmart offer pick-up. You may also choose grocery delivery though Go Native at Fort Payne Foodland Plus,” McCurdy said.
“Of course, you should take all necessary precautions, but please remember our local businesses rely on you to keep their doors open. When in doubt, give the stores a call and ask about shopping options with them. Please visit our business directory first when considering shopping local,” McCurdy said.
DeKalb County Economic Development Agency Director Jimmy Durham said he expects a number of local restaurants will switch over to curbside pickup service.
“That seems to be the thing of the future,” Durham said. “Our office has remained in close contact with the DeKalb Emergency Management Agency to get information out to our local industries.”
While the impact of the coronavirus has been devastating to the U.S. economy, Durham said the financial pain could convince industries to do more “home-shoring” to reduce their dependency on a global supply chain.
“The consumer might have to pay a little more, but they won’t mind because of the safety considerations. Some 85 percent of the materials that go into our medical drugs are made in China. It takes about a month for those container ships to make the trip, so we will soon see the impact of China halting the manufacturing of those items. A car part shipped from China might cost 15-cents, but a car company located here can’t complete the rest of the product without it. I always figured that instead of a nuclear war, we would get in an economic war with China,” Durham said.
For those looking for a small way to support local businesses while also choosing to avoid public spaces and large groups of people in an effort to combat the outbreak, buying gift cards is a decent solution.
The choice to invest in a future meal, for example, gives restaurant owners something to work with in the interim. A spa business might sell gift certificates entitling the recipient to a free massage or a salon might sell certificates for a free haircut.
Even if a restaurant doesn’t advertise gift cards, it’s worth it to send an email or use a contact link on the website — many places may start offering gift cards as a stop-gap measure.
Square offers one of the better electronic gift card platforms at no extra cost, aside from its flat processing fee. “eGift” cards give customers the ability to purchase gift cards online, which can be sent to a friend.
Frightening situations can also provide opportunities for scammers.
The Better Business Bureau recommends gift card buyers double check the terms and conditions, the expiration date or any fees tied to the gift card before purchasing it. Beware of purchasing from retailers that file for bankruptcy or are going out of business and never give out your personal information that could be exploited.
Reported illnesses have ranged from very mild (including some with no reported symptoms) to severe, including illness resulting in death.
Information so far suggests that most coronavirus illness is mild, but older people and those of all ages with severe underlying health conditions — like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example — seem to be at higher risk of developing serious coronavirus illness.
ADPH continues to work with the CDC and other agencies to provide guidance regarding the coronavirus as more is learned. Visit alabamapublichealth.gov for more information.
As everyone braces for the months ahead, those gift certificates can serve as a meal to look forward to once everything settles down.
