DeKalb enticing for remote workers

There are indications that North Alabama has become an attractive destination for remote workers, some of whom fled bigger cities during the pandemic.
Their numbers prove difficult to quantify (realtors do not coordinate in tracking the place from which clients originate), but there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence it is happening.
“From my experience and knowledge of others in our office, we’ve had a lot of people from other states like New York and California, as well as Florida, along with many others, moving in,” said Fort Payne realtor Rita Chitwood.
U.S. Census figures are of limited use because those numbers reflect the 2020 population count, and the world has changed quite dramatically since that process.
Remote work offers the ability to live (almost) wherever a person could want -- beach house, city penthouse or rustic cabin in DeKalb County -- as long as a reliable high-speed internet connection is available. Locally, Farmers Telecommunications’ fiber network offers access to some of the fastest Internet speeds in the country.
Brandi Lyles, FTC’s executive vice president for marketing and
public relations, confirmed a surge in service inquiries since 2020.
“We get multiple calls per week from people who are moving into the area and are working remotely,” she said. “They check the available speeds when calling to make sure our service will meet the needs of their jobs. One of the top things they require is broadband service. We are all optical fiber in the wired areas we service, but there are a few small remaining areas that are very rural that use wireless towers.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) hosts the official broadband map for the state of Alabama, displaying areas that are served and the speed of their connections. It displays isolated pockets of high speed service in larger cities -- and a large block encompassing all of DeKalb and Jackson counties.
Lyles credited FTC’s Board of Directors for having the foresight to make a $36 million investment from a USDA loan to build the high speed network in 2007.
“We were definitely ahead of the curve and through careful planning and management, we’ve managed to move to 100% fiber. Additionally, there have been some state revolving fund grants we’ve received. Those grants started with us providing 80% of the funding for projects, then 35%. Today, our share has dropped to 20%,” Lyles said.
This indicates a growing recognition by public officials of the importance of broadband to economic development. ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority, created through the Connect Alabama Act of 2021, is overseeing the expansion of access to broadband “so Alabamians have access to the tools they need to participate fully in the modern economy.”
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy actively recruits remote workers to DeKalb County.
“Fort Payne is recognized as a Smart Rural Community providing GIG speed internet. Lightyears faster than other connections like cable or DSL, fiber bandwidths enable faster upload and download speeds and optimal wireless capacity for a family or business,” McCurdy said.
“The cost of living in Fort Payne is 7.3% lower than the national average, and property taxes are among the lowest in the United States. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachians, between Lookout and Sand Mountain, the beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities are unparalleled.”
Those able to do their jobs remotely no longer have to work “in” cities anymore. Now they work on the internet and the city is just where they go for fun.
“Fort Payne is within easy driving distance to major cities such as Atlanta, Ga; Chattanooga and Nashville, Tenn.; as well as Birmingham and Huntsville. So, you can enjoy all the outdoor activities and small town charm while easily making day trips to larger cities.”
McCurdy also notes the emerging loft apartments within walking distance to coffee shops, restaurants and shopping downtown are “perfect for young adults. Alternatively, beautifully appointed homes in quaint neighborhoods beckon families that seek more space.”
Dozens of towns communities offer incentives to lure remote workers. Remote Shoals, for example, encourages people to move to Northwest Alabama while working remotely in exchange for $10,000. To be eligible, remote workers must be at least 18 years old and have an annual income of $52,000 or more as full-time employees with a remote employer or working as a freelancer or business owner outside of the Shoals. To stay eligible for the stipend, recipients must be physically present in the Shoals for at least 75% of the 12 months they are in the program.
According to Upwork Chief Economist Adam Ozimek, the share of Americans who said they planned to move because of remote work increased by 50% since 2020, to more than 9% of the country. If true, that means that about 19 million people, or the population of New York State, have strongly thought about moving because of the freedom afforded by remote work. Cities with a high cost of living and white-collar jobs that can be done remotely—such as San Francisco—are the most likely to see more out-migration in the next few years.
California is ripe for an exodus because of a combination of factors such as a high cost of living, high state taxes, a housing shortage, strict lockdown rules, and isolated cases of looting, homeless encampments and restrictions put on law enforcement. The median cost of a house in California has risen to a whopping $600,000, with the average rent being $2,800 compared to the national average of $1,600.
Software engineer Brian Kelly noticed a dramatic drop in his expenses when he moved from Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mentone in March 2020.
“My one-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn cost twice what the mortgage is here for a three bedroom, three-bathroom house, which frees up a lot of spending money,” Kelly said.
He didn’t randomly choose Mentone on a map. He followed a friend after she returned to North Alabama to be closer to her family, sparking a romantic relationship. His employer in New York also had a satellite office in Chattanooga.
“It just made sense,” he said. “COVID hit New York City weeks before it arrived in Alabama. My neighbors all quarantined in their apartments 24/7, and since we were dealing with this scary virus, there were concerns that we might be prevented from leaving the city. That happened in other countries desperate to contain COVID. After a few months in Mentone, I started parking my car in the back so my New York license plate couldn’t be seen, only because of things I heard, but nothing bad happened.”
Culture shocks consisted mostly of a heightened sensitivity to things that New Yorkers brush off as no big deal, but any adjustment has more than been offset by the freedom Kelly gained in terms of gaining personal space and tranquility.
“I no longer have to leave a job at 5 and it be dark in the wintertime after an hour-long commute home. Now I can take a two-hour lunch and finish up at six,” he said.
Key to sustainability is companies realizing benefits to their bottom line.
Ozimek said managers were slow to adopt remote work policies before COVID because they were set in the traditional mindset that employees required close in-person oversight under a single roof, but once they were forced by circumstances to rapidly adapt, they learned the advantages of having remote work policies during the pandemic. Among these: lower operating costs, increased employee availability and job satisfaction.
“In the remote world organizations can find talented workers wherever they live; and this opens up opportunity for companies to build a well-skilled workforce,” he said.
Many companies require employees to live in certain time zones to ensure overlapping work hours that accommodate conference calls or Zoom meetings.
Office occupancy in large cities remains 50% below its 2019 levels. In San Francisco, vacant office space has nearly quadrupled since the pandemic to 18.7 million square feet. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has practically begged white-collar workers to return to Midtown. The emerging trend has dramatic implications for those economies because metropolitan downtown areas support millions of jobs that can’t be made remote, in sectors such as retail, construction, health care, and beyond.
“Big expensive cities may see financial crunches,” says Ozimek. “There could be tax hikes and a big impact on house prices.”
For now, their loss is everyone else’s gain. And the ripple effects of such a dramatic migration will continue to be felt for years to come.
“Companies were thrown feet first into a massive experiment with remote work due to the pandemic. The experiment has gone well; and it’s changing the future of the workforce,” said Ozimek. “Remote work is the fastest game-changer for the U.S. economy since World War II when almost overnight there was a mobilization of production to provide arms for war.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.