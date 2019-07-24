New family services offered in DeKalb county

Sherrie Hiett, executive director of Family Services of North Alabama addressed the county commission Tuesday with information on the many resources they now offer residents of DeKalb.
The non-profit organization offers “family strengthening” programs and serves sexual assault victims with exams and counseling. All services provided by FSNA are free of charge for the community. The FSNA home office is located in Albertville, but a secondary location was recently opened in Fort Payne.
Earlier this year, FSNA opened the new office in the DeKalb County Health Department that allows victims of sexual assault to be examined in a timely manner and closer to home, Hiett said. In DeKalb County, the hospital could not conduct rape kits and sexual assault forensic interviewing due to a lack of trained Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners. Victims had to travel to Huntsville for the examination, and in that travel time, many people either changed their minds about furthering the investigation or couldn’t even find transportation there, she said.
“Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes there is, so people are already reluctant,” she said. “For every one that’s reported, there’s 10 that go unreported. That’s the [Federal Bureau of Investigation] statistics. So far this year, we’ve had 35 rape kits that we’ve done in both counties. That’s pretty high and we actually just started in DeKalb County, so you can imagine if more people know about our services.”
Hiett also said free counseling is offered for sexual assault victims, no matter how recent or long ago it happened.
“We’ve had many people who are 70 or 80 years old say, “I’ve never told anybody before,” and they’ve come to us for counseling,” she said. “So, it’s a really important thing.”
FSNA provides other classes and programs that target specific needs and age groups in the community, such as an Internet Safety program that allows students to learn the dangers of online predators, grooming and pedophilia, and classes for parents to learn more about their child’s phone or internet use are also available. They also conduct Youth Tobacco Prevention program, Youth Suicide Prevention program and the Parenthood Initiative program that assists noncustodial parents to find jobs, encourage their goal of being reunited with their families and keep them out of the court system.
Hiett said the group’s minority board allows them to find out how FSNA can better serve the “sometimes forgotten” communities of the area.
“We’re very intentional about reaching out, not just to the communities, but being very intentional about reaching out to the underserved communities like the Hispanic population,” she said. “In Marshall County, we have a huge Haitian population, so we’re reaching out to them. We have a minority board that meets quarterly. It’s representatives from the Hispanic, Black, Haitian, LGBTQ+, Faith based, elderly and intellectually challenged.”
Hiett said she wishes every community gave them the kind of reception they’ve experienced in DeKalb County. The sheriff’s office and county commissioners “have been vital” in allowing the organization to offer these services here.
“From the time we’ve gotten here in DeKalb County, to sitting here in these chairs and everybody coming and shaking our hands, that’s been very impressive, and I’m very grateful for everyone that’s in this room,” she said.
To learn more about FSNA, visit www.familyservicesna.org, call 256-878-9159. Follow FSNA on Facebook at @FamilyServicesofNorthAlabama.
The commission also:
• heard updates from Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles. He announced that Wade Gap would reopen Tuesday afternoon for traffic and work on County Road 835 (Old 35) would begin at the end of the month. The project will consist of repairs to two areas that began to slide after the heavy rains in February that forced the road to close. It will be an eight to 12 week project.
• awarded the annual truck auction bid to JM Wood.
• gave Broyles permission to reorder the county’s dump trucks and road tractors in the ACCA bid. Prices were not provided because Broyles said he was not yet provided with them but he needed to order the equipment before the next commission meeting that is in three weeks.
• heard from DeKalb County Public Library Director Cynthia Hancock, who announced the CHI Memorial Mobile Health Program will come to the library Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and provide free mammograms to women over the age of 35. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.
• reappointed Commission President Ricky Harcrow to the Association County Commissioners of Alabama Legislative Committee.
• announced the next commission meeting for August 13 at 10 a.m. in the DeKalb Activities Building.
