NACC brings back the Sand Mountain Soiree

The guest speaker at this year’s Sand Mountain Soiree at Northeast Alabama Community College, Phyllis Hoffman-DePiano, shared a selection of her favorite photoshoots of dining china and table decorations, along with tips and tricks she has learned over the years as the founder and chairwoman of the board of Hoffman Media which was founded in 1983.
Hoffman Media celebrates southern women and their lifestyles with an array of magazines that the organization publishes. These magazines include: Tea Time, Southern Lady, Victoria and Taste of the South.
In 2005 Hoffman-DePiano partnered with eccentric TV personality, chef and author, Paula Deen. The two created Cooking with Paula Deen which was a lifestyle and cooking magazine. Since then, Hoffman-DePiano has founded The Cottage Journal in 2010, Southern Home, Southern Cast Iron, Bake from Scratch, and Classic Sewing in 2015.
Hoffman-DePiano said it is special to go to different womens’ homes to take photos of their dining china or silver collections and hear the stories that come with each item. Each item holds a history and how important it is to maintain this history so it can be passed down to later generations.
First-time attendee Donna Bares said she didn’t know what to expect, but she enjoyed the presentation.
NACC President Dr. David Campbell thanked everyone for attending and Chasley Bellomy Brown, for preparing everything from the guest speaker to the table decorations.
Brunch included smoked beef brisket with white cheddar grits and tomato drip jam, cabbage and green apple coleslaw and butter-me-knots with strawberry and black pepper butter.
