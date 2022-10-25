Farmers Market growers celebrate their 42nd year

The DeKalb County Farmers Market growers recently hosted a dinner celebrating their 42nd year.
Guests included Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries Rick Pate, who was the keynote speaker.
Pate gave details on some of the state’s agriculture programs including Sweet Grown Alabama and the Farm-to-School Program before presenting a check to DeKalb Farmer's Market President Grady Dalton for continued support of the markets.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow also presented Dalton with a check from the county commission.
