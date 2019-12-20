Five people died in a house fire on Alabama Highway 75 in the Cartersville area Thursday morning.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports a call came into 911 at approximately 9 a.m. of a fire in a mobile home. The home was in Cartersville Community a short distance from the Georgia line. The Cartersville, Higdon, Henagar and Flat Rock fire departments responded, along with the Ider Police Department and the sheriff’s office.
After the blaze was contained, it was confirmed that the remains of five individuals were in the home, all confirmed deceased.
The sheriff’s office said autopsies would begin Friday at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville to determine the cause of death of each of the victims.
The incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office, Alabama Fire Marshall and the Jacksonville State University Department of Applied Forensics.
More updates will be released to the public as the investigation continues.
It was also confirmed that two other children from the home were not in the house at the time of the fire.
Donations are being collected for clothes and items for Christmas for the two children. Sarah Merciers, a resident of Ider, said the girl wears size seven in clothes and two in shoes and the boy is size 8 in clothes and 3 in shoes. For more information on donation collection, call Merciers at 423-664-6532.
