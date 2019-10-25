Halloween Block Party grows this year

The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Halloween Block Party has been revamped this year and will feature two new additions– Halloween in the Park and the Witch’s Ride. All three events will kick off at 5 p.m. on Halloween night.
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy said the chamber has extended the Halloween Block Party invitation to everyone.
“The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce would like to invite everyone in the community to attend this fun-filled afternoon of trick or treating in our beautiful downtown Fort Payne,” she said. “This year, we are excited to have the Fort Payne Parks and Recreational Center in the Fort Payne City Park with activities for children and our first ever Witch’s Ride, hosted by Family Services of North Alabama.”
McCurdy said with the events and the amount of businesses signed up to hand out goodies, trick-or-treaters are sure to get plenty of candy.
“With more than 40 local businesses already signed up to join us downtown, there will be enough treats to keep the kids stocked until next year with candy,” she said. “Be sure to thank our local businesses who excitedly join us each year to make this event one of the most fun-filled nights of the year. We are setting up from First Street N to Fifth Street N. We will see you then.”
Halloween in the Park
Halloween in the Park is making its debut this year during the Halloween Block Party through the efforts of the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation staff. Director of Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Robin Brothers said the park will have a number of activities for kids of all ages for free.
“We are going to have a carnival game area with ring toss, a duck pond, plinko, which is a disk drop game, and outdoor bowling where the kids can win prizes and candy,” she said, “We will have a photo booth, a maze for fun, and we will also have the pavilion of oddities for fun. In the pavilion of oddities, kids will get to feel some gross things and maybe some scary things.”
Brothers said parental discretion is advised for the pavilion of oddities and candy and prizes will be available while supplies lasts. She said this year’s mentality amongst the parks and rec crew has been, “If you’ve got it, haunt it.”
“We would love for everyone to come by and experience our very first Halloween in the park,” she said. “If you’ve got it, haunt it. So we are going to haunt the park.”
Witch’s Ride
Also during the Halloween Block Party, a parade of “witches” will be “flying” downtown for Fort Payne’s first Witch’s Ride. Sherrie Hiett, executive director of Family Services of North Alabama, organized the event to bring awareness to FSNA’s recently-opened office in Fort Payne.
“We are piggybacking off of the chamber’s Halloween Block Party,” she said. “We will start at The Spot Coffee Shop and will ride to the Coal & Iron Building and turn around and come right back.”
Hiett said once the riders make their way back to The Spot Coffee Shop, there will be an after party where people can buy food and drinks and visit together.
Since this is a new event, the following is a breakdown of how the Witch’s Ride will play out.
• Registration is from 4 to 4:45 Oct. 31 inside The Spot Coffee Shop and the ride begins at 5.
• Registration can be done online at familyservicesna.org, but a receipt must be provided the day of the ride.
• The ride is like a Christmas parade, but bicycles, golf carts and children’s battery powered vehicles will be the floats.
• Participants are encouraged to decorate what they are riding because a trophy will be given to the best individual float and the best group float.
• Group floats are permitted for churches, businesses, organizations, agencies, etc.
Hiett said at 5 p.m., a banner will be carried downtown to let everyone downtown know that the ride is starting and to step on the sidewalk.
“We have a big banner and we are going to get two students to carry that banner and walk in the middle of Main Street,” she said. “So the bikes and golf carts are going to slowly follow that banner.”
• The entry fee for an individual rider is $30.
• The entry fee for a group is $50.
If a group has two bikes, it will be $50 plus $10 per additional bike.
• The entry fee for golf carts is $70.
• Entry fees for children riding a battery powered vehicle is $30.
• Men and women are encouraged to participate.
All proceeds will go to Family Services of North Alabama.
“We are so thankful for the chamber because we wanted to do something in Fort Payne, but we were concerned about how to draw a crowd,” she said. “When we decided to ask about the Witch’s Ride, they told us that they were having their block party anyway, so they have been very gracious to us to let us do this.”
Hiett said the FSNA office in Fort Payne has only been open for a few months and has already provided services to people in the area.
“We are a rape crisis center and we have just opened up our office in Fort Payne and we have already done a few kits,” she said. “Without our services, those people are having to drive themselves to Huntsville or Birmingham, so the opening of this office has been a huge deal.”
She said she hopes the Witch’s Ride will help bring awareness to the fact that the non-profit organization is located in Fort Payne to provide local victims with the services they need.
“What we are really praying for is that, of course we want to raise money and keep the services going, but along with that we are hoping this will let people know that we are [in Fort Payne,] she said. “We offer free counseling whether the assault happened 20 minutes ago or twenty years ago and all of our services are free.”
Hiett said she believes the Witch’s Ride is a proactive way to raise the funds that are needed to provide the “family strengthening” programs, exams and the counseling services needed by the sexual assault victims they serve.
“I think this is a really good way to raise those funds and we are super excited about the Witch’s Ride because it is our first event in DeKalb County,” she said. “I know the Halloween Block Party will be big, and I am hoping a lot of people will participate in the first Witch’s Ride.
Hiett reiterated the fact that men are welcome to ride along, too.
“It is for men and women because the fact is we have had just as many male sexual assault victims as we have had female,” she said. “So, we are not going to limit it to just females. If guys want to jump in there and ride, they are more than welcome to.”
