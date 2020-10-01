Toys for Tots application process begins Oct. 1

Next Thursday begins the Marine Toys for Tots sign-ups in DeKalb County.
Families needing help to provide Christmas toys for their children should apply at the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Food Stamp Office beginning Oct. 1.
The location is 2301 Briarwood Ave. SW, Fort Payne, AL, 35967. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Parents and legal guardians should take with them a photo ID, plus documentation to prove they reside in DeKalb County; that they have custody of the children; and the children live in their home. Applicants also need to show proof of need.
“This is not limited to recipients of public assistance,” Coordinator LaRue Hardinger said. “We want to help any family who is truly in need.”
The N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, is in its eighth year of conducting the Marine Toys for Tots program in DeKalb County.
A total of 33,857 new toys have been distributed to 6,173 children in the years 2013 through 2019.
Last year alone, 427 families throughout DeKalb County were served, with 7,939 Christmas toys distributed to 1,160 children in need.
“This is a bonafide community undertaking, that keeps growing, Hardinger said. “We expect even more families needing Toys for Tots help this year, due to COVID fallout.
“Our Marines work harder than anyone I know, and no one is paid a dime,” Hardinger added. “We could not do this without gifts of toys, funds, and campaign support from our neighbors.”
The DHR employees are also doing their part, by voluntarily taking the time to accept and vet the toy applicants, on behalf of Marine Toys for Tots.
“We are so grateful and blessed, for the many people who come together to help us make sure that no child wakes up Christmas morning without a new toy under their tree.
“The generous people of this great county have never let us down, and I believe 2020 will be no different!”
Non-profits, such as churches, needing toy support to serve DeKalb County children within their ministry, may email Hardinger at fort.payne.al@toysfortots.org.
Donation checks made out to TOYS FOR TOTS may be mailed to: Marine Toys for Tots, Coordinator LaRue Hardinger, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL, 35968. Funds are used to help purchase needed toys.
A Walmart Event Registry named DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots is now available for online toy purchases. The registry lists 340 most asked-for toys, and it offers direct shipping (and shipment tracking) to the local campaign.
“This is an experiment ending Dec. 7; and offers no-contact toy donations, due to COVID,” Hardinger said. “If it proves to be popular, the registry may be available in future campaigns.”
For traditional toy shoppers: New toys in original packaging, and preferably in original shopping bag, may be dropped off at one of several public locations, soon to be hosting Toys for Tots boxes throughout the county.
A list of those toy drop sites will be posted on the local Toys for Tots website after boxes are in place, NLT Nov. 1: http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org.
Businesses, schools, churches and clubs wishing to become a toy drop site, or hold a fundraiser, can reach Hardinger at the above website.
At present, there are only three 2020 public Toys for Tots setups manned by Marines, due to COVID-19. Last year, 11 were scheduled. Safety precautions will be observed. Those setups are:
• Oct. 17 - Ruhama Roadblock 8 a.m. to noon. Accepting new toys and cash donations.
• Oct. 25 - Fish Fry Fundraiser at Tigers Inn Restaurant in Valley Head from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pick-up or dine in. (For tickets, call: Mike Key at 256-996-5714, Valley Head City Hall at 256-635-6814, or Tigers Inn at 256-662-0956.)
• Nov. 20-21 - Bruce’s Foodland at Fort Payne and Rainsville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at both locations. Accepting new toys and cash donations.
Any new setups will be added to the list on the above website, and will also be shared on the Facebook page: N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League.
Donations of toys and funds are accepted all year; however the deadline to donate toys in time for 2020 distribution is Monday, Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.