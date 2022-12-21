ALDOT: Arctic Cold Front Could Bring Dangerous Road Conditions

The Alabama Department of Transportation is warning Alabamians to prepare for possible dangerous road conditions as an arctic cold front moves across the state Thursday and Friday. The arrival Thursday night of precipitation and plunging temperatures, especially in the northern two-thirds of Alabama, could cause ALDOT’s pre-treatment and response treatment efforts on roads and bridges to be minimally effective.
Based on current forecasts, ALDOT anticipates the precipitation and sustained sub-freezing temperatures to be a challenge in much of north Alabama. These conditions will limit the types and amounts of pre-treatments that can be applied ahead of the cold front, and notably, may affect the effectiveness of pre-treatment and response efforts.
In the areas where the most severe impacts are expected, pre-treatment of state, U.S. and interstate highways and bridges began on Wednesday morning and will continue through Thursday afternoon. ALDOT crews will be prepared to respond with ongoing treatment efforts of those roads and bridges as the arctic blast and precipitation arrives.
In areas impacted by precipitation and freezing temperatures, travel should be avoided if possible until conditions improve. Motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution, check road conditions before departing and allow for increased travel times.
Following any winter weather event, ALDOT crews focus first on interstates and heavily traveled state routes and specifically target areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews are prepared to work around the clock in an effort to address adverse travel conditions. Fallen trees, broken tree limbs and downed power lines can also block roadways. ALDOT and other first responders will have crews working to remove debris on state, U.S. and interstate routes, so drive with extra care and attention to surroundings.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers and Special Agents will be on standby to assist before, during and after any significant weather events.
“At any moment, weather conditions can change drastically,” ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “As weather forecasters continue to predict frigid temperatures ahead of the upcoming holidays. Our Agency is already preparing, with all divisions and units developing and implementing wintry-weather operation plans. These efforts will ensure we are fully prepared to aid and assist motorists traveling across the state in the coming days. However, we strongly encourage and recommend that both citizens and visitors prepare now for the incoming weather. In the event conditions worsen, we urge motorists to adjust travel plans and avoid driving in severe weather.”
Since this is a holiday weekend, the DeKalb County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency advises travelers to be prepared for the extreme cold and possibly bad road conditions. They should keep their fuel tank more than halfway full, have an emergency kit that includes blankets and warm clothing for each person in the vehicle, plenty of water and some non-perishable snacks, jumper cables and a tow chain or rope. Make sure tire tread and tire pressure are adequate to improve traction and reduce the chance of tire failure. Maintain communication with family while traveling.
The greatest concern locally is the long duration of extremely cold temperatures and severe winds impacting DeKalb County and all of northern Alabama. Anyone who needs access to a Warming Center can call Rainsville Dispatch at (256) 638-2157 or EMA at (256) 845-8569.
These warming centers are not designed for long-term shelter, but there are areas where people can seek short-term protection from intense cold.
In Fort Payne, Marked for Life Ministries provides assistance and has some Spanish-speaking volunteers and staff. Their number is (888) 789-4673.
Motorists needing information on road conditions in Alabama should look to local news media and go to ALGOtraffic.com or download the ALGO Traffic app available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, as well as following ALGOtraffic on Twitter. Motorists should never text, tweet, or use a mobile device while operating a vehicle.
The public is encouraged to check with their local county or municipality for conditions on county and local roadways.
Appropriate driving speeds are determined based on road conditions, which on wet or icy roads should be slower than the posted speed limit. Motorists should slow down and, when able, move over when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel and emergency vehicles at work.
Here are some additional safety tips for driving in winter weather:
- Plan your route and check the weather forecast before you head out.
- Make sure your vehicle is in good working order, with adequate tire tread and
- proper fluid levels.
- Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including jumper cables, blankets, extra
- warm clothing, non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, and a cell phone charger.
- Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
- Increase your following distance to account for slippery roads.
- Avoid using cruise control in slippery conditions. It creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced-over bridges.
- Use your headlights to increase visibility and be seen by other drivers.
- Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911.
- Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which tend to develop hazardous “black ice.”
- Remain alert for emergency vehicles and obey Alabama’s “move over” law.
- Monitor local news for information on weather conditions and travel advisories.
- Remember weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to existing roadway conditions and be alerted to changing weather and the possibility of icy and slippery roads.
- Plan ahead and stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area.
- Make sure roadways are safe before driving. While precipitation may have stopped, roads can remain dangerous to drive on for days afterward.
- Dress appropriately for the temperature. Continue dressing in layers and avoid extended exposure.
- Stay away from downed lines, and DO NOT pull tree limbs off downed power lines or make repairs to Alabama Power equipment. Call 1-800-888-2726 and wait for help. for the latest weather information.
Don't let winter weather catch you off guard. Plan ahead and stay weather-aware by monitoring the news and the National Weather Service in your area for the latest weather information.
