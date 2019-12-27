The Times-Journal has named Emily Kirby its next managing editor.
Kirby, who worked previously as a staff reporter, replaces Kayla Beaty on Jan. 1.
Beaty served as staff reporter, magazine director, and then managing editor in her three-year span at the Times-Journal. Beaty has taken a new position at another company.
Times-Journal President and Publisher Tricia Dunne said Kirby comes from a line of talented writers at the Times-Journal.
“The Times-Journal has been blessed with many talented writers, and Kayla Beaty is another one to add to that list,” Dunne said. “I always knew Kayla would go beyond the newspaper and do great things, and I wish her luck in her endeavors. With so many talented employees, it has been a smooth transition with Emily Kirby taking the reins as managing editor.”
Kirby is a Pisgah native. She graduated in 2011 and went to college at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. She then transferred to Jacksonville State University and majored in English.
She said an instructor at Marion Military Institute helped her discover her love for the written word.
“I was a criminal justice major, but then I decided that I really liked writing,” she said. “It came out of nowhere. I had a really good instructor at Marion that helped me see how much I really enjoyed writing and that I could make into a profession. I really credit Mr. Ellenburg for the encouragement. I found something I truly love to do and not everyone can say that.”
While at JSU, Kirby held a full-time job and was a staff reporter for the university’s newspaper, The Chanticleer. During the semester she wrote for the University’s paper, Kirby was tasked with covering a number of events around campus.
“My first, big centerpiece story was on the nursing program,” she said. “They got a new program at the hospital in Jacksonville that had simulation robots that the nursing students could take tests on. I got to go and interview the doctors, the instructors and the students for that. It was that story that made me realize that I loved newspapers.”
After leaving Jacksonville, Kirby moved to Fort Payne and began looking for a job.
“I moved back to Fort Payne and started working at the chicken plant [Koch Foods] in Collinsville,” she said. “I wanted to be close to home but there were not a lot of writing jobs. I worked there until something became available here [at the Times-Journal.] I knew I wanted to work at a newspaper, it didn’t matter what position was available to me then, I just wanted my foot in the door. A luck would have it a writing position became available.”
Kirby started working at the Times-Journal as a staff reporter in March 2018. She said working for the Times-Journal has taught her the importance of community.
As the managing editor, Kirby said she plans to uphold the paper’s integrity.
“I would like to keep the standard that we are at,” she said. “I think the Times-Journal holds itself to a very high standard for accurately telling what happens in our community.”
Kirby said she hopes to expand the coverage on local government and maintain the presence the Times-Journal has in the community.
“One of the things I would like for us to do is become more involved in town councils and be more involved in city governments,” she said. “I would like for people to realize that they can come to us and bring us information and contact us with anything that they want us to cover.”
Beaty took a part-time adjunct teaching position in August, so Kirby had been taking on more responsibilities at the Times-Journal since then.
“I would like for our readers to know that this has been a seamless transition,” she said. “This is something we have been discussing and working on for a long time. Kayla and Tricia have made this an easy transition because we have worked together for the last few months to allow me to step into this office and know exactly what to do.”
Kirby said she is confident in the editorial staff she will be managing.
“I’m sure there will be hiccups in the coming months, but I’m confident,” she said. “[Staff reporter] Steven Stiefel is an amazing writer, [staff reporter] Cinthia Rico has stepped up and her writing is amazing. She has been designing pages and she is willing to cover any story. I am confident in the support system that I have.”
Kirby said she wants to encourage the community to share their voice with the Times-Journal through letters to the editor.
“I really enjoy reading letters to the editor, and I would love for people to send more through email or mail,” she said. “I think it is an important way to allow people to share their voice with thousands of people.
“We, as an editorial staff, can do that pretty easily once a week, but to let residents do that is a really great thing and I wish to utilize that more and I hope that they will.”
Dunne said the Times-Journal has much to gain from Kirby’s passion for local news.
“When I first interviewed Emily for the staff reporter position, I knew she was going to be a great employee because she had the passion for local news,” Dunne said. “It takes a special kind of person to do this work and she has it. She will call me late on a weekend when she hears about something and goes to cover it. She has news in her blood, and I can’t wait to see where she goes from here. The Times-Journal will benefit from her dedication.”
