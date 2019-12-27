Chance of Rain: 90% Sunrise: 06:48:32 AM Sunset: 04:40:57 PM Humidity: 88% Wind: SSE @ 11mph UV Index: 1 Low

Sunday Night

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.