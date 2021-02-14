Winter storm may impact DeKalb

The National Weather Service is now forecasting a winter storm impact from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday with a total ice accumulation of 0.2 inches and less than a half-of-an-inch of sleet/snow -- unless the air mass and associated moisture shift east overnight tonight.
Tuesday's COVID-19 drive-thru clinic in Rainsville is still a go, according to the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency.
The winter storm brought snow, ice and dangerously cold temperatures to many parts of the country over the long holiday weekend. More than 100 million Americans were under some sort of winter weather advisory on Saturday, with near-blizzard conditions as far south as Texas.
The local forecast intensified on Sunday morning, when the National Weather Service office in Huntsville upgraded its forecast from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for the entire Tennessee Valley.
DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey addressed local officials in a Sunday afternoon conference call and announced that the weather service had amended its earlier forecast for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties, anticipating impacts a whole day later, from 3 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“The total ice accumulation for DeKalb County over that one-and-a-half day window is two-one-hundredths of an inch of ice” Posey said. “Their confidence is about midway. In Etowah County, they are giving less than a half-of-an-inch of sleet/snow total. There is no expectation of ice on DeKalb County roads [Sunday night]. Our temperatures were in the low 30s [today and] our temperatures [Monday] are forecast to stay above freezing until later in the afternoon.”
Posey said once that happens, DeKalb County roads could see “a light glazing of ice. ” There remains potential for power outages. He noted the forecast was contingent upon the movement of the air mass and associated moisture.
“If this pushes east, all of this could potentially be higher with much more impact because the areas along the I-65 cooridor west, the weather service is predicting anywhere from a tenth-of-an-inch to a quarter-inch of ice and a possibility of a mixture of up to four inches of a mixture of sleet and snow. Right now, we are not expecting that, but we will continue to monitor this as closely as we can. But it looks like any impact DeKalb County has will happen [Monday evening] through Tuesday morning” Posey said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health has a COVID-19 drive-thru clinic scheduled this Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville. Officials say the event is still planned, but those who are eligible for the second dose after having receiving the first on January 19 should listen to local media for any short-notice cancellation.
Nurses from outside the area who are involved in giving the immunizations may be unable to travel due to the winter weather, limiting public health’s capacity to give the vaccines as quickly as originally planned. DeKalb EMA called on local licensed medical professionals to volunteer to help administer the doses. Vaccines remain in limited supply and no new first-round vaccinations are planned.
Posey said higher terrains would also see more of an impact from the winter weather and advised anyone driving to drive slowly in anticipation of slick spots on bridges, overpasses and elevated surfaces.
NWS initially forecast “significant ice accumulations” up to a quarter-of-an-inch thick and potential sleet/snow totals of one to three inches.
Also on Sunday, the Alabama Department of Transportation extended its prediction of icy conditions through late morning Wednesday. Crews were mobilized to treat ice on roadways, sometimes referred to as black ice, but their ability to pre-treat roads to prevent ice buildup was limited by heavy rainfall over the weekend.
“Travel on all routes in the affected areas will be potentially hazardous, and some routes may become impassible,” said Seth Burkett, ALDOT North Region public information officer.
The Alabama Emergency Management Agency advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but recommended keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in a vehicle in case of an emergency. ALDOT recommends also carrying a kit including a car charger, ice scraper, jumper cables and blankets.
“If traveling, remain wary of the potential for hazardous conditions and reduce speed as conditions dictate” said Seth Burkett, ALDOT North Region public information officer. “Please slow down and move over if possible when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work. Check with local county or municipal governments for conditions on county and local roadways.”
Mike Shirey, general manager of the Fort Payne Improvement Authority, said he is monitoring the weather and crews stand ready to respond should there be any impacts. The utility has mutual aid agreements with neighboring utilities through its affiliation with the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association and Electric Cities of Alabama if they should need any additional resources.
“I would like to make sure that the citizens of Fort Payne and the surrounding area know that our newly installed advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system provides FPIA with real-time outage notification” Shirey said. “FPIA is monitoring this system 24/7 and should an outage occur, our crews will be responding immediately. Possibly even before the customer is aware the power is out… As always, the focus of FPIA will be on safety of our employees and the public. We encourage everyone to stay calm, watch their step and be safe in everything they do.”
Stay away from downed power lines and DO NOT pull tree limbs off downed power lines or make repairs to utility equipment. Wait for help from the power company.
Shirey also encouraged citizens to exercise caution when heating their homes this winter.
“Home heating is the leading cause of house fires, and they usually originate from unsafe heating practice. A big contributor to unsafe heating practice is the use of portable space heaters. They call them ‘space’ heaters for a reason, they need space. These heaters also have a significant affect on the load within a residence, and when several residences combine they can potentially overload circuits and create outages. The use of fireplaces for heating present another safety concern. Fireplaces should be inspected and kept clean with provide proper ventilation. This is also a good time to make sure smoke detectors and carbon dioxide detectors are in proper working order.”
Shirey said there are numerous safety concerns associated with the use of portable generators.
“Ensure the generator is placed in a dry location and properly connected. Make sure generators are properly ventilated, never use indoors and do not place near a door or window. Do not overload the generator or use underrated extension cords” Shirey said.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) recommends not using your vehicle's cruise control because this creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced over bridges. Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest Highway Patrol post.
The Times-Journal will share updates on social media as the situation develops. Readers who can safely take photos of storm conditions in their community are encouraged use the hashtag #mydekalb.
For the latest information on the forecast and warnings for DeKalb and surrounding counties, visit the National Weather Service forecast office in Huntsville at https://www.weather.gov/hun/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NWSHuntsville. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5-1-1 or by visiting ALGOtraffic.com.
