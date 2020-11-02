Veterans Day program to be held in Fort Payne

The City of Fort Payne is hosting a Veterans Day event on Nov. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Patriots Memorial Park in Fort Payne in recognition of all veterans.
Commandant of the N.E Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, and event organizer Charles Martin said this is the first program held at Patriots Memorial Park.
In years past, a Veterans Day Parade is held down Gault Avenue. However, Martin said this year, the city will be hosting a Veterans Day Program instead.
Special speaker for the evening is USMC Brigadier General (Ret.) Jerry C. McAbee served 35 years in the United States Marine Corps and is a graduate of Plainview High School.
He said veterans from all branches of the military living in the area are encouraged to participate.
Martin said the celebration would begin with prayer and introduction followed by the Fort Payne High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) presenting the colors.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating. Martin said in the event of unfavorable weather, the program would be moved to the Rotary Pavilion.
The following is a tentative program outline:
• Prayer and introductions by Charles C. Martin
• Presenting the colors by JROTC
• Pledge of Allegiance to the flag by Mike Key
• Singing of the National Anthem by Whitney Tinker
• Special music by Branson Jones
• Introduction of guests by Herbert Hollingsworth
• Special speaker - USMC Brigadier General (Ret.) Jerry C. McAbee
• Moment of Silence, Taps by Maegan Womack
• Closing - Brian Baine
For additional information or questions regarding the Veterans Day Program, contact Charles Martin at 256-659-1347 or 334-546-6892.
