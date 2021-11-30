Toys for Tots in need of requested toys

With an ambitious goal of providing 460 families and more than 1,200 children with Christmas morning cheer, the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County is in the final stretch of its 2021 campaign.
The previous and current years’ campaigns have seen a decrease in donations and fundraising abilities due to the pandemic but an uptick in the number of community members who need help during the holiday season.
The current weeks consist of volunteers collecting donations from coin boxes, picking up toys from drop off locations and bagging toys to ready them for pick up, while still advocating for more donations.
“We have been bagging toys for three weeks, and will finish by Dec 11. Therefore, donating sooner than later is more helpful," said Coordinator LaRue Hardinger.
Officials say there is a list of items that are currently most-needed and most-requested by local children:
• Large bikes 24” and 26”
• Minecraft toys
• Cocomelon toys
• Fortnite toys
• LOL dolls
• Legos
• Nerf guns
• Pokémon toys
• Hot Wheels car track sets
• Blankets & stuffed animals for all ages
The next and final public setup is this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, 2021, at Fort Payne Walmart and Fort Payne Big Lots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only new, unwrapped toys are accepted as toy donations. To drop off a large amount of toys or bikes, take them to the public setup where they can be loaded onto the Toys for Tots trailer provided by Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Used Cars.
Locations with toy or money drop boxes include:
Boykin Tractor Rainsville
Burke’s FP
Bruce’s Foodland FP
Carter Family Dentistry Rville
DeKalb County Library
First State Bank North FP
First State Bank South FP
Fort Payne Depot Museum
Nucor FP
Snap Fitness FP
Walgreens FP
Westmoreland Tire FP
Wills Creek RV Park FP
AT&T Fort Payne
DeKalb Courthouse
Dollar General Ider
Ider Drug
Dollar General Scenic Dr/Hwy 35
Sonic Rainsville
Alabama Fan Club
Big Lots FP
Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Used Car Sales
Dollar General FP South Y
Henagar City Hall
Rainsville Community Church
Skelton Orthodontics FP
Suite K Salon & Spa FP
TitleMax South FP
Tranquil Breeze Massage Therapy FP
WZOB Radio Station FP
Akins Furniture Dogtown
FPHS
FPMS
Re/Max Realty FP
Wills Valley Elementary
Woody’s Restaurant Dogtown
Lea’s Chapel Valley Head
Mentone Market
St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain- Episcopal Church
Badcock FP
Delmar Baptist Church- Adamsburg
Liberty Bank Geraldine
McDonalds FP
McDonalds Rainsville
R.T.I. Rainsville
UPS Fort Payne
To donate, give:
• in person at a scheduled public setup.
• online (securely) at the local TFT website, http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org/, and select “Donate Local”. The website also includes Toy Drop Box list, Needed Toys list, Needed Books list and 2021 scheduled events.
• by mailing a check made out to “Marine Toys for Tots“ to Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL, 35968 (notate Fort Payne, AL on check).
“Thank you to everyone who has given funds, toys, time, energy, promotions, goods and services to help our Marines make sure local children in need have a new toy for Christmas,” said Hardinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.