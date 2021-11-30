Toys for Tots in need of requested toys

LOL Doll toys are among some of the most-requested from local children.

With an ambitious goal of providing 460 families and more than 1,200 children with Christmas morning cheer, the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County is in the final stretch of its 2021 campaign.

The previous and current years’ campaigns have seen a decrease in donations and fundraising abilities due to the pandemic but an uptick in the number of community members who need help during the holiday season.

The current weeks consist of volunteers collecting donations from coin boxes, picking up toys from drop off locations and bagging toys to ready them for pick up, while still advocating for more donations.

“We have been bagging toys for three weeks, and will finish by Dec 11. Therefore, donating sooner than later is more helpful," said Coordinator LaRue Hardinger.

Officials say there is a list of items that are currently most-needed and most-requested by local children:

• Large bikes 24” and 26”

• Minecraft toys

• Cocomelon toys

• Fortnite toys

• LOL dolls

• Legos

• Nerf guns

• Pokémon toys

• Hot Wheels car track sets

• Blankets & stuffed animals for all ages

The next and final public setup is this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, 2021, at Fort Payne Walmart and Fort Payne Big Lots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only new, unwrapped toys are accepted as toy donations. To drop off a large amount of toys or bikes, take them to the public setup where they can be loaded onto the Toys for Tots trailer provided by Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Used Cars.

Locations with toy or money drop boxes include:

Boykin Tractor Rainsville

Burke’s FP

Bruce’s Foodland FP

Carter Family Dentistry Rville

DeKalb County Library

First State Bank North FP

First State Bank South FP

Fort Payne Depot Museum

Nucor FP

Snap Fitness FP

Walgreens FP

Westmoreland Tire FP

Wills Creek RV Park FP

AT&T Fort Payne

DeKalb Courthouse

Dollar General Ider

Ider Drug

Dollar General Scenic Dr/Hwy 35

Sonic Rainsville

Alabama Fan Club

Big Lots FP

Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Used Car Sales

Dollar General FP South Y

Henagar City Hall

Rainsville Community Church

Skelton Orthodontics FP

Suite K Salon & Spa FP

TitleMax South FP

Tranquil Breeze Massage Therapy FP

WZOB Radio Station FP

Akins Furniture Dogtown

FPHS

FPMS

Re/Max Realty FP

Wills Valley Elementary

Woody’s Restaurant Dogtown

Lea’s Chapel Valley Head

Mentone Market

St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain- Episcopal Church

Badcock FP

Delmar Baptist Church- Adamsburg

Liberty Bank Geraldine

McDonalds FP

McDonalds Rainsville

R.T.I. Rainsville

UPS Fort Payne

To donate, give:

• in person at a scheduled public setup.

• online (securely) at the local TFT website, http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org/, and select “Donate Local”. The website also includes Toy Drop Box list, Needed Toys list, Needed Books list and 2021 scheduled events.

• by mailing a check made out to “Marine Toys for Tots“ to Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator, P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL, 35968 (notate Fort Payne, AL on check).

“Thank you to everyone who has given funds, toys, time, energy, promotions, goods and services to help our Marines make sure local children in need have a new toy for Christmas,” said Hardinger.

