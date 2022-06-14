The next generation needs to know

This week we celebrate the return of events and some new additions.
The return of Fan Appreciation Days is huge. I hope that gas prices don’t deter those who’d normally drive long distances to take part. Locals should join in the fun and nostalgia -- and make sure today’s youth take stakes and pride in their legacy.
I’ve enjoyed learning more about the Alabama band’s contributions to causes in our area while researching a feature for our DeKalb Living magazine. It will focus on the next generation remembering how extraordinary Alabama’s stardom and generosity have been; people my own age take it for granted and forget that not every town has international music superstars randomly encountered at the grocery store.
Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook changed everything. They reeled off 21 straight #1 singles, a record that will probably never be equaled in any genre. More than 70 million albums after they played in a waterfront bar in Myrtle Beach for tips, they've earned their spots in the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Alabama’s also been on the brain as I get information about the upcoming World Games in Birmingham, of which lead singer Randy Owen is an honorary co-director. I know he’s enjoyed collaborating with his daughter Allison on the event’s theme song.
The World Games are an international multi-sport event comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested in the Olympic Games. They are usually held every four years, one year after a Summer Olympic Games, over the course of 11 days. The opening ceremony is July 7 in Birmingham, Alabama.
This weekend we also celebrate Father’s Day.
For those men who skip out on being a meaningful part of your kid’s life, you deprive yourself of something wonderful. I have no regrets staying close to my child rather than moving elsewhere.
When my daughter, Miranda, was younger, folks would say, “Ah, you’re such a good dad.” It’s sad that the benchmark for good fathering is being involved at all.
We hear more today about kids questioning their identities. I don’t fully comprehend it all because it’s not been my life experience, but if my child came to me and shared concerns about anything, I sure hope I would be supportive and continue to love my child unconditionally.
As parents, we should want above all else for our children to achieve happiness and self-reliance in this world. We may not always understand what this means to them, but we still owe them decency and compassion as they find their own way.
They rely on us to point the way and protect their interests, and in doing so, we need to avoid transferring our anxieties, prejudices and our past traumas onto them. Our burdens need to remain our own loads to carry while reserving for their inheritance the best traits we possess.
I love the adult that my daughter has become now that she’s 20. She’s kind and creative. She’s becoming tougher and smarter every day.
Most of my free time is spent with her, and I think I enjoy this age the best because we can actually share in actual philosophical discussions.
I never knew that I could find such joy in feeding treats to our dogs or watching YouTube videos of cute animals, instant karma moments, epic fails, clever pranks, etc. She curates the best of it to share with me because she knows I don’t have a lot of down time to spend on the internet.
She calms me when I’m feeling stressed and encourages me when I feel self-doubt. I hope that all of you get to experience such an awesome person in your own lives.
Our interactions are less and less about teaching her how the world works or nagging her to follow through as we parents tend to do in their teenage years.
She’s gotten beyond dismissing everything I suggest as lame, and I can’t tell you how happy it makes me when she already knows the words to a song from the 80s and suggests new songs I actually find catchy.
I have a responsibility to accompany her to the Alabama Fan Club and Museum so she can grasp who those guys are in the City Park who have the statues.
The band’s fame and glory are a part of our hometown’s identity. A part of OUR shared identity. We’re very proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.