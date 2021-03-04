Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday issued her 23rd supplemental emergency proclamation extending the Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This order extends until Friday, April 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.
Governor Ivey extends mask mandate to April 9
- Staff Reports
