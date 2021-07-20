Despite heavy rains earlier in the day, a good crowd turned out for the Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In over the weekend. Crowds are still showing an eagerness to get out and be social following a year of lock-downs and quarantine over the COVID-19 pandemic. The sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping created even more of a reason to go looking for good buys. The Times-Journal reminds our readers to shop locally whenever possible to support our local economy. Above right, Brant and Lee performed at Saturday's live show downtown. At right, looking under the hood.
Third Saturday
- Story by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com
