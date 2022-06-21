On Saturday, the Rainsville Freedom Run completed its 14th annual 10 and 5K.
Jerry Clifton, Rainsville Freedom Run coordinator, said the race was a record-setting year with 995 registered participants, $11,000 in prize money, $12,000 in door prizes, and most importantly, raised $41,000 towards local charities.
The event saw participants from 17 states and Kenya, the mass included elite to novice runners, who flocked to "The Best Small Race in America."
"A big thank you to the 160 individuals and businesses who gave sponsorships and door prizes," Clifton said.
He thanked board members Pam Davy, aura Lewis, Amy Roberts Simmons, the individuals who put teams together, the City of Rainsville, the Rainsville police and fire departments and the more than 100 volunteers who made the race a success.
On Saturday, Clifton announced next year's race would take place on June 10, 2023, a week earlier than usual, to free up Father's Day weekend.
To celebrate the Rainsville Freedom Run's 15th anniversary, registration will open on Jan. 1, with a fee of $15 for participants who register in the first 15 days.
“I am very blessed to be part of this community. See you June 10, 2023,” said Clifton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.