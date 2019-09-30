Sylvania native receives Ag scholarship

Auburn University student Kailee Johnson of DeKalb County received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation and DeKalb County Farmers Federation. She was recognized at the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Scholarship Reception at the Ham Wilson Livestock Arena in Auburn Sept. 23. Johnson is a junior studying pre-agriscience education and is from Sylvania. From left are Federation President Jimmy Parnell, Johnson and Federation North Area Vice President Rex Vaughn.