PREP ROUNDUP: Fort Payne falls short vs Hartselle at region duals

The Fort Payne wrestling team took a close 38-36 loss to Hartselle in the first round of the Regions 7/8 dual tournament Saturday.
David Miguel, Jax Cyrus, Cole Blalock, Taylor Roe, Dawson Williams and Riley Kuhn all earned wins by pin for the Wildcats.
Mae Jemison defeated Decatur 54-19 in the other first-round matchup, and Hartselle advanced to Tuesday's semifinal round after beating Mae Jemison 54-24 in the quarterfinal round.
Fort Payne girls pull away from Scottsboro
Kylie Neil had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead four Fort Payne girls in double-digit scoring in a 63-36 win at Scottsboro on Friday night.
Fort Payne (15-7) took a 28-21 advantage at the halftime break and used the third quarter — their most offensively productive period of the game — to extend the lead to 54-29 heading into the final frame.
Isabelle Goggans made 3 of 5 3-point attempts and finished with 13 points for Fort Payne. Mattie Prewett scored 11 points with nine rebounds, and Logan Neil chipped in 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Fort Payne dominated second-chance opportunities, out-rebounding Scottsboro 30-12, including 18 defensive rebounds.
Fort Payne had a successful start, sprinting to a 20-7 lead, before Scottsboro closed the gap with 14 points in the second period and limited Fort Payne to eight.
The victory marked Fort Payne's third in a row.
Scottsboro dropped to 11-11.
On the boys' side, Scottsboro topped Fort Payne 69-53 in the second game of Friday night's varsity doubleheader in Scottsboro.
Bryson Richey led all Fort Payne scorers with 20 points.
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Fort Payne (7-14).
Scottsboro improved to 14-10.
Fort Payne visits Etowah for a varsity doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
