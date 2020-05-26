The Alabama COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard has been modified to display “presumed recoveries” to indicate how many people are no longer symptomatic.
According to the dashboard’s index, Presumed Recoveries are defined as cases when it has been “14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown.”
The number of recoveries will be updated weekly.
Data is fed to the dashboard by the Alabama NEDSS Base System (ALNBS), the disease reporting and surveillance system of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Division of Infectious Disease and Outbreaks. The information is considered preliminary and subject to change as a result of ongoing investigations being conducted by ADPH.
Previously, the dashboard only showed the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, the total number of people tested statewide, the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths presumed to result from COVID-19, along with a breakdown by county of confirmed cases, number of tests countywide and fatalities in each Alabama county.
As of Tuesday, Alabama has had 15,311 confirmed cases since March 11, including 4,861 in the last 14 days. This represents 318.8 cases per 100,000 persons.
A total of 193,759 have been tested, including 73,741 in the last 14 days. This represents tests that have been satisfactorily performed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Bureau of Clinical Laboratories (BCL), along with data from commercial and clinical labs. Commercial and clinical labs are required by law to report all positive and all negative results to ADPH. Total tested also includes test results from persons who were tested in Alabama but do not reside in Alabama. This is the only data provided on the dashboard that includes persons from other states.
The coronavirus has taken 573 lives and resulted in 1,659 hospitalizations, with 7,951 presumed recoveries.
Case characteristics since March 13 show 550 cumulative cases statewide involving Intensive Care Units, 327 cases of needing ventilators, 1,966 cases involving healthcare workers, 890 long-term care employees and 1,418 long-term care residents.
Demographics on cases show the largest percentage of cases (40 percent) have affected persons ages 25-49, followed by 50-64 (24 percent), 65 and older (23 percent), 5-24 (12 percent) and four or younger (1 percent).
Females have made up the majority (58 percent) of coronavirus cases in Alabama, while 55 percent of those dying have been male. Among cases, 71 percent are non-Hispanic/Latino. Racially, whites make up 39 percent of cases and 51 percent of deaths, followed by blacks at 41 percent of cases and 44 percent of deaths, Asian at 0.5 percent and unknown or other making up the remainder. Among those dying, 81 percent are 65 or older statewide. Nationally, 98,220 deaths have been recorded.
In DeKalb County, there have been 228 confirmed cases, 1,737 tests conducted and three deaths. The data does not provide as much detail at the county level, and no information is separated by municipalities.
The dashboard includes a map showing the location of facilities across the state who have reported to ADPH that they are collecting specimens for COVID-19. Six facilities in DeKalb County are listed, five in Fort Payne and one in Fyffe.
To view the COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, visit https://alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/6d2771faa9da4a2786a509d82c8cf0f7
For more information, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/cov-faq.html.
For general COVID-19 questions, call 1-800-270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us. Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
