Ronda Jean Bruckno, 69, of Mentone, AL, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at home with her husband and daughter by her side. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was devoted Christian, loving wife and mother, and business owner. Her most recent business was Mountain Properties, Inc., in Mentone. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Royal Bruckno; daughter Lisa Crow; grandson Alex Whatley; stepchildren Yvonne Burgess, J.R. Nieves, and Jessica O’Connell; eight step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inman Mark Watson and Mary Rene Scarborough Watson, and her brother, Gary Lynn Watson. Services will be held at the Mentone Church of God of Prophecy on September 14, 2019. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. and funeral begins at 3 p.m. Food will be served after the service in the church hall. Flowers will be received at the church at noon. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205.
Fort Payne, AL
Right Now
- Humidity: 90%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:25:16 AM
- Sunset: 06:51:22 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 92F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:25:16 AM
Sunset: 06:51:22 PM
Humidity: 95%
Wind: NE @ 1mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:25:59 AM
Sunset: 06:49:58 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NNE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:26:41 AM
Sunset: 06:48:34 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: N @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:27:24 AM
Sunset: 06:47:10 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:28:06 AM
Sunset: 06:45:45 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:28:49 AM
Sunset: 06:44:20 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:29:32 AM
Sunset: 06:42:56 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
