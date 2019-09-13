Ronda Jean Bruckno
Ronda Jean Bruckno, 69, of Mentone, AL, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at home with her husband and daughter by her side. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was devoted Christian, loving wife and mother, and business owner. Her most recent business was Mountain Properties, Inc., in Mentone. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Royal Bruckno; daughter Lisa Crow; grandson Alex Whatley; stepchildren Yvonne Burgess, J.R. Nieves, and Jessica O’Connell; eight step-grandchildren and one step-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inman Mark Watson and Mary Rene Scarborough Watson, and her brother, Gary Lynn Watson. Services will be held at the Mentone Church of God of Prophecy on September 14, 2019. Visitation begins at 2 p.m. and funeral begins at 3 p.m. Food will be served after the service in the church hall. Flowers will be received at the church at noon. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 1104 Ireland Way, Birmingham, AL 35205.

