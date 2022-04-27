Former judicial candidate arrested on theft charges

A former candidate for district judge who dropped out of the race after being disbarred due to a complaint about handling money from third parties has been arrested for a second time in three years on theft charges.
Teresa Darwin Phillips, 42, of Sylvania was arrested Tuesday afternoon on multiple charges and released an hour later on $75,000 bond.
The latest charges against Phillips include four counts of first-degree theft by deception, two counts of third-degree forgery, five counts of unauthorized practice of law, three counts of second-degree theft by deception, one count of first-degree financial exploitation, one count of second-degree financial exploitation, and one count of first-degree theft of property.
The exact circumstances of the case are unknown but theft by deception in Alabama is defined as using some form of deceipt to take another’s property. When someone who is not licensed to practice law provides services that can only be performed by attorneys, that is called the unauthorized practice of law (UPL) with penalties that can include imprisonment for up to six months upon conviction. Theft by deception occurs when a person knowingly creates or confirms another's impression which is false and which a defendant does not believe to be true. Financial exploitation of an elderly person in the first degree is a Class B felony. Theft of property in the first degree is also a Class B felony.
Phillips qualified in the 2020 state GOP primary to run for DeKalb County District Judge in late 2019 but withdrew from the race after a disciplinary file was opened relating to the complaint.
Roman Shaul, general counsel for the Alabama State Bar, said at the time that Phillips agreed to disbarment, which prevents her from practicing law in the state for a period of five years. In 2024, Phillips was to become able reapply to the bar, arguing why she deserves to be reinstated to practice law.
She declined to comment when contacted.
Her short candidacy made headlines because the DeKalb County Executive Committee requested that the incumbent judge, Steve Whitmire, be disqualified from running as a Republican. Some local Republicans spoke to the state GOP Executive Committee asking that Whitmire be allowed to switch parties, and he received letters of support from at least 40 lifelong Republicans. Members of the county Executive Committee, however, were reportedly upset that Whitmire had not announced he would cut ties with the Democratic Party earlier. Phillips withdrew from the race on Dec. 13, 2019 and Whitmire won re-election as an independent.
In March 2020, Phillips was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property and released shortly after on $30,000 bond, following a joint investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Fort Payne Police Department and the Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office.
Phillips practiced in both DeKalb and Jackson Counties, and also served as public defender in the cities of Rainsville and Henagar as well as the town of Sylvania while filling in as needed in Fyffe and Powell.
In her candidate announcement in December 2019, she said, “I just hope the people of our great community will entrust me to decide cases fairly and impartially, free from political influence or intimidation. Regardless of my own personal views, I will follow the law.”
