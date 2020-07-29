Ivey extends mask order to August 31

On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended until August 31 her statewide mask order issued on July 15 that was set to expire on Friday afternoon. Her amended Safer at Home order included some modifications as schools reopen this month.
Masks are required in schools and colleges, where possible, for employees and students in second grade and above. Ivey recognized the extra burden this puts on teachers, but she said protecting them is vital. Masks are required in public when interacting within six feet with people of another household.
“These decisions are not easy and aren’t fun,” Ivey said. “There’s no way to make everyone happy 100% of the time. Tough decisions are easier to make from the sidelines than when you are in the arena. We must do the right thing, not just the popular thing. No one enjoys wearing a mask, but because of the help we are receiving from Alabama businesses, we are making progress. We must remain vigilant if we are going to get our kids back in school and keep businesses open.”
She admitted mistakes had been made but her goal was to make more good decisions than bad. Cases of COVID-19 have rapidly grown since the Stay at Home order closing most businesses expired April 30.
As of Wednesday, the state’s cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 81,752 with 1,489 fatalities attributed to the disease, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) COVID-19 Dashboard. The state saw 21,947 new cases in the last 14 days. Statewide, 9,893 hospitalizations are attributed, and ADPH estimates 32,510 presumed recoveries. In DeKalb County, ADPH reports 1,537 cases of infection since March 26. ADPH reports 10 deaths. In the last 14 days, 368 positive cases have been detected.
Fort Payne students are set to return on August 12, and City Superintendent of Education Jim Cunningham said about a quarter of all students elected to attend virtually for at least the first nine weeks of school. Students in DeKalb County schools return on a staggered first day schedule starting August 10, and Superintendent Jason Barnett said students enrolling in the DeKalb Virtual Academy will have until August 28 to decide if the online instruction is right for them or if they should return to traditional instruction.
For the most recent and detailed information on local school plans, visit https://www.dekalbk12.org/ and https://www.fpcsk12.com/.
Ivey feels it is essential for students to return to school campuses, and she encouraged school systems offering virtual classes to phase back to 100% traditional face-to-face instruction as the situation permits.
“I feel that a slide will come from keeping kids at home, and it will have a dramatic negative impact on Alabama’s future. School is a safe place. It’s where a lot of kids get their healthiest meal and where they are loved and encouraged, so we need to do everything we can to get our kids back in the classroom,” Ivey said.
“[Precautions] have to be done at the local level. We want our schools to be safe. It is a work in progress. We’ve got to use common sense,” she said.
Ivey was joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who thanked Ivey for extending the mask order.
“It is absolutely the right thing to do,” Harris said. “I don’t like wearing a mask, and a lot of people don’t like being told what to do. But there is a consensus that wearing a mask is effective and the best tool we have now short of everyone being locked in their house. This is more important than ever to minimize cases and outbreaks while reducing the possibility of having to close again. We have several months to go, but we will reach the other side eventually.”
Harris said schools receive guidance from the state on how to re-open safely. Alabama hospitals are managing to handle the surge of coronavirus cases, but he said many are having to limit elective medical procedures to and some are inquiring about setting up “alternative care sites, which are pop-up hospitals outside of the normal care.”
More than 5,000 of the state’s COVID-19 cases have involved healthcare workers, which represents a “significant issue” for the state.
Asked about comments by some Alabama sheriffs who’ve refused to enforce the mask order, which carries the possibility of a $500 fine, the governor said this did not worry her, adding, “the purpose was not to penalize but to inform everyone of the urgency and importance of wearing masks.”
Read the health order at https://governor.alabama.gov/assets/2020/07/Safer-at-Home-Order-Final-7.29.20.pdf.
