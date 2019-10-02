Follow the trail, if you dare

The City of Henagar will debut its “Haunted Trail” this Friday night to benefit the Henagar Public Library.
Henagar Mayor Lee Davis said the trail will be at “The Davis Farm,” his own property, every Friday and Saturday night in October beginning at 7 p.m. The trail is located at 1200 Culver Road, Fort Payne but is still in Henagar, he said. Admission is $10 per person.
The city started plans for the trail soon after the Sand Mountain Potato Festival on July 4. They chose to start the trail to benefit city departments, while also giving the community a fun attraction to attend, Davis said.
“We’re going to do it for the library this year and the fire department the next,” he said. “That way everybody will help everybody and both departments will benefit since a lot of their stuff comes from donations and what money they can raise. This is just something to help them with their money throughout the year.”
The fire department, library board, police department and other volunteers have all been working on the trail, Davis said.
“We’ve got several volunteers from around the area that have been helping and some of them are participating in it,” he said. “We’ve got some senior girls from Ider [High School] that have volunteered to be in it, and junior high kids from Henagar [Junior High School] will be in it as well.”
Directed parking will be available and two hayrides will take participants down to the trail.
“We’ve got a parking area across the road and two hayride wagons running,” Davis said. “We will pick people up at the parking area and take them down to the trail and drop them off. Once they walk through the trail, we’ll pick them up at the other end of the trail and take them on about three quarters of a mile back to the parking area.”
Davis said the trail begins at sundown but they will take participants through the attraction “until they quit coming.” He also said if there is a large group of smaller children or people that do not wish for the trail to be as “scary,” to let the workers know, and they can accommodate various ages.
“We can hopefully cater to most ages that way,” he said.
The volunteers hope the community will come support the trail starting this weekend.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in it,” he said. “I think it’s going to be good. I hope it does good. We’ve put a lot of time and effort into it.”
Signs directing people to the trail have been placed at the intersections of County Roads 85 and 122 and Alabama Highway 75 and Culver Road.
The Henagar Haunted Trail is located at 1200 Culver Road, Fort Payne, Alabama 35968 and will be open Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 31. For more information, follow the event page on Facebook at @hauntedtrailinhenagaralabama or call Davis at 256-630-1400.
