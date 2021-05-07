DeKalb County Community Calendar: May 8 - June 5

• The City of Rainsville annual spring cleanup begins Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The city will have roll-off dumpsters placed behind the city shop for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge. Proof of services via a sanitation bill is required and the dumpster will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. If you have any questions contact the Rainsville City Hall at 256-638-6331.
• The American Cruisers Chapter 49 its hosting its Captain Jack Memorial Run on May 8, rain or shine. Cost is $20 per bike, $10 per rider and $10 for extra hand. Sign-ups start at 10 a.m. the day of. Kickstand go up at 11:30 a.m. starts from NYMD in Fort Payne and ending at the ACMC 49 clubhouse in Powell. Following the memorial run there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes, food and drinks will also be available for purchase after the ride.
• The Alabama Little Britches Rodeo is coming to the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville on May 8 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring youth cowboys and cowgirls.
• The DeKalb County Republican Breakfast Club will meet May 8, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. at Cattle Stampede Steak House in Fort Payne, located at 1114 Glenn Blvd SW. Guest speak is DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden, who will update on the state affairs from the sheriff’s office.
• The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grant-writing workshop featuring the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama on Monday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. To learn more, email Jennifer@fortpaynechamber.com.
• “Room In the Inn”, is a program of Marshall County Homeless Ministries that organizes a cooperative of churches to provide emergency temporary shelter for people without homes during the cold weather months will hold and event on Monday, May 10th at 6 p.m. at St. Paul Methodist Church 303 9th St. NW, Fort Payne, AL. This is for all area churches and interested parties and groups. For more information, contact Rev. Darrell Morgan, (256) 996-2671 or stpaulumc4him@gmail.com or http://www.roomintheinnalabama.com/
• The First Responders Board is hosting a ceremony to honor and remember Deputy Jeff Bain and Deputy Mickey Bowen at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at the Rainsville City Park First Responders site. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden encourages everyone to join the ceremony.
• The Fort Payne Lions Club is hosting its 46th annual Bar-B-Que Chicken fundraiser in the Fort Payne City Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. Donation: $8 per ticket.
• Third Saturday Sunset Cruise-In featuring an afternoon of family fun activities is Saturday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Main Street District of Fort Payne.
• The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 17 at the Rainsville Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants may schedule an appointment online or by contacting the library. Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze encourages everyone to come out and donate.
• West Street Towing is hosting a Ride to Support the Blue on May 22, 2021, with a donation base entry fee. Arrival time is 9:30 and the 81-mile drive starts at 12 p.m. from Applebee’s restaurant in Fort Payne. All street legal vehicles welcome. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the ride. All donations will be spread evenly across local departments. For more information call 256-252-2185.
• The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District (DeKalb Co. SWCD) will hold their monthly board meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the USDA Service Center in Rainsville at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 State Order of Social Distancing the meeting will be held outside under the awning. Call 256-638-6398 X3 to confirm.
• The Town of Hammondville is hosting is first annual car show on Saturday, June 5th, 2021 at 10 a.m. Vehicles may register the day of the event, $25 per vehicle and $20 per motorcycle. There will be a 50/50 drawing, music, food, prizes and various vendor booths. All proceeds will go to refurbish Hammondville’s baseball field.
