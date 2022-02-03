Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee, including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&