DeKalb County Technology Center announced the addition of a mascot and logo to its school last week during the DeKalb County Board of Education meeting.
DeKalb County Schools Career Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips said in the schools' nearly 50-year history, although they've evolved and added new programs, not a mascot.
"In our engineering [program], we have competition that requires a mascot as part of the point system," he said. "From this point on, all the competition teams will be known as the DCTC Miners.
The new logo features an image of a miner within an outline of the state. Inside the outline are the names of the technical programs offered on campus.
"We went with miners because of our history of coal mining in DeKalb County," Phillips said. "It's something to tie it to the area and also to represent our staff and students' hard work."
Assistant Career Tech Director Joey Haymon, credited for spearheading the project concept, said they wanted the students to have a symbol to display while undertaking contests aside from the SkillsUSA logo.
He said during his time as an administrator at other school systems, campuses had emblems and a mascot for students to display not only in competition but also on merchandise.
Haymon said while just about every student affiliated with a primary school has some type of school t-shirt representative of that entity, no one has any form of DCTC.
"We'd like to announce we have one now that our kids can be proud of," he said. "We are really proud of the logo and mascot. It gives an identity for the tech school, and I think it's something that we needed as one of the top-ranked in the state."
When choosing a mascot to represent the school, Haymon said they wanted something that didn't coincide with any of the area mascots.
"A lot of kids come to tech school, and that's their school, even though they are from a home school," he said. "Some of the students have already seen the logo and are fired up about wearing a shirt that represents their school."
DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles said having a logo and mascot brings unity to all the students participating in tech school from around the county.
T-shirts with the new logo are available for sale at the DeKalb County Technology Center office for $15.
